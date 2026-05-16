Nurburgring 24 Hours race disqualification announced with licence revoked after major infringement
Nurburgring 24 Hours race disqualification announced with licence revoked after major infringement
The dream turned into a nightmare for the young Belgian
The dream of a late call-up for the Nurburgring 24 Hours race turned into a nightmare for young Belgian star Jarno D'Hauw on Saturday.
The 22-year-old had been on cloud nine when he was called into the team for the No.658 BMW M240i car in the iconic race at the famous German track.
But just over seven hours into the gruelling test of endurance, he got the grim news that he had been disqualified for multiple infringements.
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D'Hauw disqualified for Code 60 speeding violations
Per Vincent Bruins of GPFans Netherlands, D'Hauw was caught speeding through a Code 60 three times: with 63 km/h, with 69 km/h and with 136 km/h.
The bad news did not stop there for the promising young driver, he also got the dire news that his DPN licence has been revoked.
D'Hauw had originally planned only to be at the race as a spectator - joining the massive crowds who descended on the Nurburgring to watch F1 superstar Max Verstappen make his eagerly-awaited debut in the race.
He told GT Report: “The plan was to just watch the race. But JJ Motorsport got a last‑minute call‑off from one of their drivers. I of course said yes, Who doesn’t want to drive this race!”
What is a Code 60?
A Code 60 is used in motorsport to neutralise just a specific part of a track rather than a full safety car or full yellow flags which are in effect for the entire circuit.
Drivers must slow to 60kph and maintain that speed through all the marshals' posts that are affected by the incident.
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