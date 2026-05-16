Max Verstappen is bidding for glory at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race, and you can ride with him thanks to live onboard camera video.

The four-time F1 champion and his No.3 Mercedes-AMG team team qualified in fourth place on the grid on Friday, and now they are under way in an epic test of speed and endurance.

The race finishes at 3pm local time on Sunday (May 17), which is 2pm UK or 9am Eastern in the United States.

READ MORE: 'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment

Ride onboard with Verstappen live

Click below to watch the live onboard from Verstappen's car:

READ MORE: The bombshell F1 transfer that would see Max Verstappen join McLaren

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