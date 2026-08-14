F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton gets title boost as ex-FIA steward addresses accusations of bias
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton gets title boost as ex-FIA steward addresses accusations of bias
The biggest F1 news headlines on Friday August 14Make us your Google favorite
Ferrari have kept themselves busy behind the scenes at Maranello this season, working hard to provide Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc cars which can overhaul Mercedes for the F1 championship.
The Scuderia have clawed their way back into the fight after Mercedes drivers won the first six races of the year, with their drivers being provided constant aero upgrades and, in Austria, a long-awaited power unit upgrade.
Now they are set to bring another power unit upgrade for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, which should further ramp up that title challenge.
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Ex-FIA steward slams Max Verstappen fan abuse as Lewis Hamilton accusation addressed
Former F1 star turned pundit Johnny Herbert has revealed that the 'worst' abuse he has received on social media came from Max Verstappen fans, who claim that he is biased in favour of Lewis Hamilton.
Herbert has held a number of high-profile roles in the sport following his driving career, including as a pundit with Sky Sports F1 and as an FIA steward.
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Rachel Brookes confirmed for new role after shock Sky F1 TV exit
It's been a couple of months since Rachel Brookes announced that she was leaving Sky Sports, and she's been making the most of that time.
After sitting down for the Essential F1 podcast recently and explaining her departure from F1 fans' TVs, insisting that her 'sudden' departure was actually nothing of the sort, with time to say farewell to some major names in the paddock, she's now got a whole new gig.
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Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future
New Cadillac team principal Marcin Budkowski has spoken out on rumours that Sergio Perez could ditch the team at the end of the year.
The American outfit chose a driver duo of Perez and Valtteri Bottas for their debut season in the sport, while plucking Colton Herta from IndyCar for an F2 drive in the hopes of developing an American star to anchor their F1 team long-term.
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Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is having quite the year both on and off the track.
The 41-year-old Hamilton has enjoyed an F1 renaissance in 2026, bouncing back in spectacular style after a miserable first season at Ferrari.
And he has had some more good news this week with a massive update on a major financial investment.
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F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
F1 team owner Mark Walter has sold the NBA basketball team the LA Lakers for an incredible $12.5bn (£9.3bn).
The sale comes less than a year after Walter, who with TWG owns the Cadillac F1 team, bought the Lakers for $10bn (£7.45bn) from the Buss family in a then record deal in October 2025.
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