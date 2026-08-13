Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future

New Cadillac team principal Marcin Budkowski has spoken out on rumours that Sergio Perez could ditch the team at the end of the year.

The American outfit chose a driver duo of Perez and Valtteri Bottas for their debut season in the sport, while plucking Colton Herta from IndyCar for an F2 drive in the hopes of developing an American star to anchor their F1 team long-term.

While Herta no longer appears a viable option – sitting 16th in the F2 standings at time of writing – it's been rumoured that Cadillac will need a replacement of some kind, with Perez being linked with a move higher up the grid.

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Though it's not exactly his former lofty perch at Red Bull, the Mexican driver is reported to be a target for Williams if either Alex Albon or Carlos Sainz leave the team this year.

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Cadillac chief: Checo's been an asset to the team

Budkowski, who was installed as team principal on Wednesday after the shock sacking of Graeme Lowdon, insisted to media after being unveiled this week that he considers Perez an 'important' part of the team going forward.

"Checo's been an asset to the team and so have both drivers, to be honest, because there's been a lot of talk about taking two very experienced drivers," he explained.

“But I think it's crucial in a young team like this to provide that experience and that stability. If you have a driver learning and the whole team learning at the same time, that's too many variables. So I think it's important to have a driver like Checo on board.”

He added: "From what I know, because of the conversations I've had with Dan [Towriss, CEO], but also with other people from the team, he's not only been driving exceptionally well, but he's been pushing the team very, very hard in the background.

"That's to be expected from a driver like him, who's been at Red Bull for years and with the best. I think that's the kind of mindset that we want and that's also the kind of mindset that I will bring. So I'm sure we'll be aligned completely on the mindset and on the drive."

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