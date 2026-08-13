Rachel Brookes confirmed for new role after shock Sky F1 TV exit
Rachel Brookes confirmed for new role after shock Sky F1 TV exit
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It's been a couple of months since Rachel Brookes announced that she was leaving Sky Sports, and she's been making the most of that time.
After sitting down for the Essential F1 podcast recently and explaining her departure from F1 fans' TVs, insisting that her 'sudden' departure was actually nothing of the sort, with time to say farewell to some major names in the paddock, she's now got a whole new gig.
Brookes is now one of Motorsport to Business' 'motorsport speakers', putting her in line for various roles linked to 'keynote speaking, fireside conversations, conferences and corporate events'.
Brookes had been part of the Sky family for 14 years but in June 2026, she confirmed her decision to start a brand new chapter in her career just days before the Austrian Grand Prix.
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Former Sky Sports star in new role
The company announced Brookes' arrival on social media, writing on Instagram: "We’re delighted to announce that Motorsport to Business is now working with former Sky Sports F1 broadcaster and author Rachel Brookes - as she joins our Motorsport Speakers roster.
"Rachel has spent years at the heart of Formula 1, bringing the stories, personalities and pressures of the sport to audiences around the world.
"Drawing on that incredible experience, Rachel is also the author of F1 Racing: Drive: The Secrets to Formula One Success - exploring what it really takes to succeed at the very highest level of motorsport.
"We’re really excited to be working with Rachel and introducing her to our clients for keynote speaking, fireside conversations, conferences and corporate events.
"Her experiences within Formula One give her a fascinating perspective on performance, resilience, communication, teamwork and succeeding under pressure - and, crucially, how lessons from the F1 paddock can be applied in the world of business."
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