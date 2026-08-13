close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Sky presenter Rachel Brookes with Lando Norris in 2022

Rachel Brookes confirmed for new role after shock Sky F1 TV exit

Sky presenter Rachel Brookes with Lando Norris in 2022 — Photo: © IMAGO

Rachel Brookes confirmed for new role after shock Sky F1 TV exit

Congratulations to her!

Google Make us your Google favorite

It's been a couple of months since Rachel Brookes announced that she was leaving Sky Sports, and she's been making the most of that time.

After sitting down for the Essential F1 podcast recently and explaining her departure from F1 fans' TVs, insisting that her 'sudden' departure was actually nothing of the sort, with time to say farewell to some major names in the paddock, she's now got a whole new gig.

Brookes is now one of Motorsport to Business' 'motorsport speakers', putting her in line for various roles linked to 'keynote speaking, fireside conversations, conferences and corporate events'.

Brookes had been part of the Sky family for 14 years but in June 2026, she confirmed her decision to start a brand new chapter in her career just days before the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed

Former Sky Sports star in new role

The company announced Brookes' arrival on social media, writing on Instagram: "We’re delighted to announce that Motorsport to Business is now working with former Sky Sports F1 broadcaster and author Rachel Brookes - as she joins our Motorsport Speakers roster.

"Rachel has spent years at the heart of Formula 1, bringing the stories, personalities and pressures of the sport to audiences around the world.

"Drawing on that incredible experience, Rachel is also the author of F1 Racing: Drive: The Secrets to Formula One Success - exploring what it really takes to succeed at the very highest level of motorsport.

"We’re really excited to be working with Rachel and introducing her to our clients for keynote speaking, fireside conversations, conferences and corporate events.

"Her experiences within Formula One give her a fascinating perspective on performance, resilience, communication, teamwork and succeeding under pressure - and, crucially, how lessons from the F1 paddock can be applied in the world of business."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

Related

F1 Sky Sports F1 Rachel Brookes

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 News Today: Huge update on Sergio Perez future as team boss axed

F1 News Today: Huge update on Sergio Perez future as team boss axed

  • 27 minutes ago
Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future

Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future

  • 44 minutes ago
Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub

Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub

  • 3 hours ago
F1 president admits Max Verstappen talks as aggressive changes planned

F1 president admits Max Verstappen talks as aggressive changes planned

  • Today 12:28
McLaren chief issues 'Macarena' wing update as disappointment revealed

McLaren chief issues 'Macarena' wing update as disappointment revealed

  • Today 10:56
F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

  • Today 09:43

Just in

17:00
F1 News Today: Huge update on Sergio Perez future as team boss axed
16:43
Cadillac boss delivers huge statement on Sergio Perez's F1 future
13:57
Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub
12:28
F1 president admits Max Verstappen talks as aggressive changes planned
10:56
McLaren chief issues 'Macarena' wing update as disappointment revealed
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen pledges he will still race at popular track despite F1 snub

3 hours ago
F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric' F1 News & Gossip

F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

Today 09:43
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed Lewis Hamilton

F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

Today 08:13
Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts F1 News & Gossip

Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts

Yesterday 21:44
Ontdek het op Google Play
x