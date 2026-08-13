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Lewis Hamilton sprays champagne on the F1 podium

F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

Lewis Hamilton sprays champagne on the F1 podium — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

Values are soaring

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is having quite the year both on and off the track.

The 41-year-old Hamilton has enjoyed an F1 renaissance in 2026, bouncing back in spectacular style after a miserable first season at Ferrari.

He is now challenging for the title again as he goes into the second half of the season in second place in the standings - 50 points behind Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis is also a very happy man in his personal life, with his relationship with Skims founder and reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian appearing to go from strength to strength.

And this week the Englishman got some more good news with the value of his minority stake in the Denver Broncos NFL team reportedly doubling in just four years.

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Broncos win, Lewis Hamilton wins

Hamilton was part of the investment group - led by Walmart chairman Greg Penner - which purchased the Broncos back in 2022 for a total $4.65billion.

Back then, that sale price was a record for a North American sports franchise but now - very quickly - it looks like an absolute steal.

Valuations for franchises are absolutely soaring and on Wednesday we got news of another new record with the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers set to be sold for $12.5billion.

At the same time, respected sports business outlet Sportico published its annual list of NFL franchise valuations, and it makes very very nice reading for Hamilton and the rest of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group.

The Broncos may only be middle of the pack, but the big news for Denver is the huge change in their valuation in the space of a year. They come in at a staggering $9.18billion, a rise of 40 percent on the 2025 valuation. And pretty much double that 2022 acquisition price. The Dallas Cowboys top the new list at $15.5billion.

Valuations will continue to soar, this is why

There is likely to be more good news to come for Hamilton, who is clearly as smart off the track as he is brilliant on it.

Lewis, who lives in a luxury apartment in the tiny principality of Monaco and reportedly owns a string of high-end properties around the world, should sleep very soundly thanks to the unstoppable trajectory of NFL team valuations.

Teams are only five years into their 11-year contracts with TV networks as ratings continue to soar in the US, and Commissioner Roger Goodell is already itching to get back to the negotiating table for early renewals.

Denver meanwhile is hoping to have a new stadium built and open for the 2031 stadium, a move which would act as further rocket fuel for the team's valuation.

These valuations are not just pie in the sky either, they are being reflected in actual sales. The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were very recently sold for a new league record $9.612billion after being valued at a similar level to the Broncos.

NFL team valuations - where do Hamilton's Broncos fit in?

The new Sportico list in full in August 2026 - including the Broncos - looks like this:

Rank NFL team 2026 valuation Change on 2025
1Dallas Cowboys$15.5bn+21%
2Los Angeles Rams$12.7bn+22%
3New York Giants$12bn+17%
4New England Patriots$10.4bn+19%
5New York Jets$10.35bn+28%
6Philadelphia Eagles$10.31bn+22%
7Miami Dolphins$10.25bn+24%
8San Francisco 49ers$10.21bn+19%
9Las Vegas Raiders$10.1bn+28%
10Atlanta Falcons$9.78bn+39%
11Washington Commanders$9.64bn+29%
12Seattle Seahawks$9.61bn+46%
13Houston Texans$9.52bn+33%
14Chicago Bears$9.45bn+27%
15Denver Broncos$9.18bn+40%
16Kansas City Chiefs$8.74bn+34%
17Pittsburgh Steelers$8.7bn+34%
18Tampa Bay Buccaneers$8.68bn+34%
19Los Angeles Chargers$8.65bn+39%
20Tennessee Titans$8.62bn+39%
21Cleveland Browns$8.6bn+40%
22Green Bay Packers$8.59bn+33%
23Minnesota Vikings$8.26bn+32%
24Baltimore Ravens$8.2bn+37%
25Buffalo Bills$8.13bn+39%
26Carolina Panthers$8.07bn+40%
27Detroit Lions$8.02bn+36%
28Arizona Cardinals$8bn+41%
29Jacksonville Jaguars$7.91bn+42%
30Indianapolis Colts$7.77bn+36%
31New Orleans Saints$7.59bn+35%
32Cincinnati Bengals$7.4bn+35%

READ MORE: F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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