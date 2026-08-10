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Kim Kardashian in full glam alongside headshot of Hamilton in orange-tinted glasses and red and white pullover. Black background with red smoke rising from the bottom of image.

'Wedding pending!' Fans go wild for stunning Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton photo drop

Kim Kardashian in full glam alongside headshot of Hamilton in orange-tinted glasses and red and white pullover. Black background with red smoke rising from the bottom of image. — Photo: © IMAGO

'Wedding pending!' Fans go wild for stunning Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton photo drop

The power couple are looking so happy together

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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This really is the summer of love for F1, and Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have again sent fans wild with their latest photo drop.

We were still getting over the excitement of Mercedes star George Russell getting engaged to Carmen Mundt when 45-year-old Kim dropped her stunning holiday photos with the seven-time world champion on Sunday night.

It's been quite the year for 41-year-old Lewis, ever since news broke that he had spent a weekend with Skims founder Kim at a high-end Cotswolds resort at the end of January. After that there were sporadic sightings of the pair together, but now clearly their relationship has gone to a new level.

Hamilton, who has enjoyed a renaissance on the track this season as he bids for that elusive eighth world title, is now with Kim almost permanently as F1's summer break gives the drivers a well-earned rest before that championship battle resumes.

We also have two more very real signs that the couple are very happy with where they are - Kim rocked up at the Monaco Grand Prix to support Lewis in early June. And now the pair have their very own puppy - an adorable Golden Retriever named Halo.

Kim supported Lewis at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Kim supported Lewis at the Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren 'privately frustrated' with Mercedes as Norris teases stunning switch

Fans feel the love after Kim's latest Lewis photo drop

The last few days have brought regular photo drops from the couple as they spend time together away from the glare of the F1 paddock, and Kim's photo drop on Sunday night might be the most sensational yet. You can check them all out at the bottom of this page.

Lewis features in several of the 16 photos she shared and the happiness from both of them just shines through on each one. Not surprisingly, fans of both of them went absolutely wild for what they were seeing.

In keeping with the current theme in F1 this year (we've already had Charles Leclerc getting married and Alex Albon and Russell getting engaged) one fan exclaimed "Wedding pending!".

Social media is not always the nicest place for F1 stars and celebrities in general to inhabit these days, but the general feeling was an outpouring of love.

Another fan clearly was loving what Lewis is bringing to reality TV star Kim's life, commenting: "Lewis is what she needed! A hardworking, fun, active, funny, kind, caring British man!"

The Hamilton fanbase were also out in force and feeling the vibe too with one responding with: "My man seems happy. Just bring him to his eighth title please".

Hamilton set to return to F1 title fight

Kim and Lewis do have a little more time to spend with each other before F1 resumes its hectic calendar with currently another 12 races planned between now and the end of the 2026 season.

The action is scheduled to resume on August 21 when Dutch Grand Prix weekend kicks off at Zandvoort. The race proper takes place on Sunday August 23.

It's a key weekend for Hamilton, who is now in second place in the Drivers' standings heading out of the summer break. He trails brilliant Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli (who replaced him at Mercedes) by 50 points.

READ MORE: Newey nailed 'unheard of' Aston Martin upgrades, now the pressure is on Honda

READ MORE: McLaren are F1's Ned Flanders, now they just have to sign Max Verstappen

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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