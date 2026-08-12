Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

While many of the Formula 1 stars have taken full advantage of the opportunity to relax during the summer break, Lewis Hamilton is leaving nothing to chance.

F1 is currently in an enforced two-week shutdown to give drivers and team staff a timeout during a long and intense season that runs from March to December.

Hamilton like his rivals including Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Charles Leclerc and George Russell have enjoyed some downtime ahead of the F1 season resuming on August 23 with the Dutch Grand Prix, including him and Kim Kardashian getting a new dog Halo.

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No pain no gain for Hamilton

So the seven-time world champion is looking to keep in tip-top shape as he posted a small section of his workout to Instagram on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old captioned the post as explaining he ws doing cross body core stretches, anti-rotation planks and dynamic loaded reach throughs.'

He also described it as 2 reps (sets?) of 20, finishing with 'repeat'.

Hamilton of course makes it look quite easy, but as with every good workout, the Ferrari star certainly looked like he was feeling the pain by the end of it as his face winced in the final couple of reps.

Joining Hamilton in the gym was his long time trainer and friend from their Mercedes days in Angela Cullen, who reunited with Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025 two years after a shock split with him.

One of Hamilton's best friends in Miles Chamley-Watson also trained alongside him, with the fencing star appearing to also hit the limit with the tough core exercises.

Can Hamilton win the 2026 F1 title?

As F1 prepares to return from the summer break, Hamilton will be hoping his fitness work will give him the edge in the title race. Currently he sits 50 points behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, who was his replacement at the Silver Arrows last year following his shock exit to Ferrari.

But with still half the season to go and Ferrari upgrades planned after the summer break, Hamilton still has a great chance of winning a record breaking eighth world championship.

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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