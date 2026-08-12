close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Stella, Verstappen, socials

McLaren chief issues F1 title warning after Max Verstappen lesson

Stella, Verstappen, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

McLaren chief issues F1 title warning after Max Verstappen lesson

It'd be one of the great stories of all time if they pull it off!

Google Make us your Google favorite

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has insisted that the end of the 2025 season is reason for optimism about the team's title chances.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were in a class of their own by the summer break last year, but a Red Bull and Max Verstappen comeback pushed the title race all the way to the final race.

McLaren are looking at a similar deficit to Mercedes at the halfway point of the 2026 season, and performed so strongly at the Hungarian Grand Prix – Norris winning by a distance and Piastri performing well before his car gave out – that they aren't ruling out the sort of second-half chase they were on the opposite end of last year.

Stella confirmed the obvious – that this year's title battle will be won in the factory and the wind tunnel in an all-out development race – and backed his team to be able to continue their forward momentum, citing the lesson they learned from Red Bull and Verstappen.

F1 HEADLINES: Leclerc fires warning as fans go wild for Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian

Stella: We remember last year's lesson well

Asked whether his team could get back in the drivers' and constructors' title fights, Stella said: "That's a difficult question, but there's a very clear answer.

"If we can continue the season as we did in Budapest, we can still achieve a great deal. To do so, we must keep pushing with the development of the MCL40 and ensure we outpace our rivals - who certainly aren't standing still - in this race within the race, which is the competition over updates.

"The result will depend on how effective the solutions we bring to the track prove to be. In the first part of the season, we struggled more than we expected in this regard too, but I believe that in recent years, once we've gained some momentum, we've been able to maintain it.

McLaren currently sit 159 points off the lead of the constructors' championship, but Stella added: "There are still 12 races left on the calendar, so there are plenty of opportunities given that 546 points are up for grabs.

"Of course, the gap in both championships is significant, but we remember last year's lesson well. 

"After all, I always tell the team that if we've set up a new display cabinet to house the new, recent trophies at the McLaren Technology Centre, then we have a duty to do our utmost to keep filling it..."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and the shock Red Bull move which leaves F1 with regrets

Related

F1 Max Verstappen McLaren Andrea Stella

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

McLaren star's 'most likely' next destination revealed as F1 silly season continues

McLaren star's 'most likely' next destination revealed as F1 silly season continues

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen 'has lost control' claims top F1 insider as transfer market flips

Max Verstappen 'has lost control' claims top F1 insider as transfer market flips

  • Today 08:05
F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update

F1 News Today: Aston Martin dark web data revealed as insider drops major Alonso update

  • Today 07:14
Axed team chief open to F1 return, but only on one condition

Axed team chief open to F1 return, but only on one condition

  • 3 hours ago
Red Bull sealed Max Verstappen's F1 future and it only took them 20 minutes

Red Bull sealed Max Verstappen's F1 future and it only took them 20 minutes

  • Yesterday 18:45
Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable'

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable'

  • Today 09:50

Just in

12:30
McLaren star's 'most likely' next destination revealed as F1 silly season continues
11:01
Axed team chief open to F1 return, but only on one condition
09:50
Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable'
08:57
Aston Martin are only 'patching up wounds', top F1 insider taps brakes on Newey hype train
08:05
Max Verstappen 'has lost control' claims top F1 insider as transfer market flips
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable' F1 News & Gossip

Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable'

Today 09:50
F1 insider claims plan to take cars electric aged badly but says there is a fix F1 News & Gossip

F1 insider claims plan to take cars electric aged badly but says there is a fix

Yesterday 22:30
'It will happen' - Aston Martin star convinced seismic change is coming to F1 F1 News & Gossip

'It will happen' - Aston Martin star convinced seismic change is coming to F1

Yesterday 17:30
Ferrari boss warns Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc over behaviour ahead of F1 title fight Ferrari

Ferrari boss warns Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc over behaviour ahead of F1 title fight

Yesterday 13:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x