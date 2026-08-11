When former F1 team principal Guenther Steiner sat down to watch the season-opening 2026 Australian Grand Prix, he could not quite believe what he was watching.

While some newer fans loved the yo-yo overtaking at Albert Park, hardcore observers were shocked by the immediate visual impact of the sport's controversial new regulations.

The move to make cars a 50-50 balance between ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and electrical power came with howls of derision with drivers forced to lift and coast in qualifying and the dreaded 'super-clipping' becoming a regularly used phrase.

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Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was particularly withering in his criticism, describing it as 'Formula E on steroids'.

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How did F1 allow this to happen?

Steiner spoke about that shocking moment on the Up To Speed podcast, and asked the simple question: How did F1 allow this to happen?

He revealed: "I was surprised in Australia - because you know how well F1 normally prepares themselves - when I say Australia it was like 'wow, I didn't expect this'.

"This is all possible to simulate what is happening - not 100 percent but 95 percent. But to start up like that I was surprised. They got immediately for Miami but why we didn't start off on a level like Miami, that's what surprised me.

Max Verstappen is an outspoken critic of the regulations.

"Because it wasn't difficult to do, it's just fine-tuning some stuff. Formula 1 is good in adapting, they see this is not perfect, they need to adjust it and I think it's the right way to go."

Timing crucial when analysing 2026 regs

They say timing is everything in life and Steiner believes it has much to do with why these new regulations (announced in 2022, ratified in 2024) were implemented. Put simply, what we know we did not know then.

He continued: "You always have to think back to when these regulations were invented, we all thought the future of the car is electric, and that didn't happen. I think the future of electric will happen, but not as we maybe expected five years ago to take over 100 percent. There will be a choice of technologies."

Steiner does believe F1 will adapt and get to a better place, and outlined how and why that might happen.

"So maybe the next rules will be different with sustainable fuels - why do we bother too much about electricity if we can have sustainable fuel, which is net zero anyway.

"Five years ago, when these rules were decided, we didn't know what we know now. I think now the next decision will be based on our knowledge now.

"The good thing with Formula 1, it always adapts and finds solutions. There is money, there is bright people - when you've got two things like this, it's easy to get out of a hole."

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