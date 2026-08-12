Axed team chief open to F1 return, but only on one condition
Axed team chief open to F1 return, but only on one condition
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Former Haas chief Guenther Steiner has revealed that he is open to returning to F1, but he's after a project, not just a job title.
Steiner was at the helm at Haas from their entry into F1 in 2016 and became a huge figure in the paddock over the years having starred in Netflix's Drive to Survive.
However, ahead of the 2024 season, shock news emerged, with Haas announcing that Steiner had left the team with immediate effect just six weeks ahead of pre-season testing, replacing him with Ayao Komatsu. Gene Haas later put Steiner's exit down to 'performance'.
Since leaving his team principal role, Steiner has been a regular back in the paddock working in the media, and he also led the acquisition of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team in 2025.
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Guenther Steiner open to F1 return
Now though, in an appearance on the Up To Speed podcast, Steiner has revealed that he would return to the F1 paddock in a new role, but that it couldn't just be for a job title. Instead, he needs a project that he can get stuck into.
“Yeah. I will come back if there is a project I like," he said when asked about a return. "I mean, I always say, just to go back and do a job - no.
"There are so many things I like to do. And if you look at me, the last 10, 15, or even 20 years, it was always projects. It was not going for a job, because just doing a job, it's actually - I wouldn't say boring to me - but there is not enough excitement.
"It needs to be something which really challenges me."
Steiner continued further, outlining what would constitute a 'project'.
"A project means something you can shape yourself what to do," he added.
"Not just going in, because I don't live by a job title. I couldn't care less about the job title."
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