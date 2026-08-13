F1 boss denies move for F2 phenom - but admits 'things can change'
F1 boss denies move for F2 phenom - but admits 'things can change'
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Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss has denied 'not substantiated' rumours that his team is looking at a driver switch at the end of this season.
The American team notably came into their debut season with a couple of veterans in the shape of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas (both 36 years old), while also poaching Colton Herta from IndyCar to run as their test/reserve driver while gaining experience in F2 with a view to an eventual F1 promotion.
They appear to be pivoting away from Herta after a poor season in the feeder series – currently 16th in the standings – and have been strongly linked with Rafael Camara, the reigning F3 champion who is running well in F2.
Towriss faced the media this week after announcing the hiring of Marcin Budkowski to replace Graeme Lowdon as team principal, and was asked about the rumours that Camara could be coming in to replace one of their veterans.
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Which veteran could be on the block is up for debate, with Perez currently outperforming his Finnish counterpart but also being linked with his own team switch to Williams for 2027.
Perhaps nodding to the potential uncertainty around Perez's continued tenure with the team, Towriss insisted that there are no changes planned for the team's lineup in 2027, but noted that 'things can always change'.
“It's a great question," he said, "whether a younger driver [can] come in and push the team. It's certainly something that we think about. We've got two experienced drivers that we're very happy with, that are pushing the team, and we'll continue to push them.
“I know there's been some of the rumours out there with some of the young drivers. They're not substantiated, so that's not something I would focus on. We're not focused on that at the moment.”
He added: “I'll throw the caveat, though. It's Formula 1, and things can always change. There are no changes planned at the moment for ‘27, but things can always change.”
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