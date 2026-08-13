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Mercedes F1 catastrophe? Toto Wolff hits back and says to think again

Toto Wolff, Mercedes, Belgian GP, 2026, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes F1 catastrophe? Toto Wolff hits back and says to think again

The Silver Arrows currently lead the drivers' and constructors' standings

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
F1 Editor
Motorsport journalist covering F1 since 2024
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Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff has issued a passionate defence of his team's record, despite the fact that they have gone years without winning a title.

Mercedes were serial winners and dominated the sport in the mid-2010s through the early 2020s, winning seven drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021.

However, after struggling in the ground-effect era, five seasons have now come and gone without the Silver Arrows winning the drivers' championship, while four seasons have passed since their last constructors' triumph.

Now though, with new engine and aerodynamic regulations having come into the sport in 2026, Mercedes are once again the team to beat at the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed

Toto Wolff on Mercedes F1 title drought

Despite being back on top, Toto Wolff is keen to point out that the last few years have been far from catastrophic for the team, even if they did not meet their exceedingly high standards.

"Realising we couldn't win in the past because the car was never good enough to beat whoever was in the front; it was Red Bull at times, and then it was McLaren at times," Wolff explained to RN365.

"The best realistic target was P2 and P3, and this is what we achieved apart from one year, and I think if you look back in 20, 30 years, you will see that these 15 years, you look at the statistics only, you will see P1, P1, P1, P1, P1, P1, P1, [P1], P3, P2, P4, P2.

“So that isn't catastrophic."

Mercedes back on top

Heading into the rest of the season, Mercedes remain the team on top and the favorites to secure both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

In the drivers' standings, Kimi Antonelli leads the way, 50 points clear of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, and 59 clear of teammate George Russell. In the constructors', meanwhile, Mercedes are also out front, holding a 72-point advantage over Ferrari after 11 rounds.

After years without a title, Mercedes' drought may soon be over.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break

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F1 Mercedes Toto Wolff

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