Max Verstappen's Nuburgring 24 hour race hit by 32-second penalty to race leader
Max Verstappen's Nuburgring 24 hour race hit by 32-second penalty to race leader
Max Verstappen has a boost at the Nurburgring
Max Verstappen's bid to win the Nurburgring 24 hour race had a dramatic twist just 45 minutes into the race.
Verstappen is racing for Mercedes this weekend, paired with Dani Juncadella, Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon as he takes a break away from competing in Formula 1 with Red Bull.
The four-time world champion didn't start the race though, with Juncadella at the wheel of the #3 car for Verstappen Racing, moving up to second on the first lap after qualifying fourth.
However, after trying to chase down leader Marco Mapelli, he ran onto the grass at the Stefan Bellof S, forcing him to drop behind Max Paul and Kevin Estre into fourth.
READ MORE: 'That was stupid' - Max Verstappen addresses controversial Nurburgring comment
Mapelli hit with jump start penalty
But Mapelli was quickly put under investigation for a jump start while all the cars were rolling, before being hit with a 32-second penalty for the infringement.
Mapelli shortly after served his penalty, promoting Verstappen's team up to third place and running just under five seconds from the race leader Maximilian Paul for the Konrad Lamborghini team.
Verstappen enters the race
Just before the hour mark and shortly after Mapelli served his penalty, Verstappen jumped in to replace Juncadella after a pit-stop, emerging in 10th place as he maintains a good chance of race victory - albeit in the early stages of the race.
However he was jumped by rivals in the undercut though after Juncadella's seven-lap stint came with a pit-stop of three minutes and five seconds.
Watch the race LIVE
We will have full live coverage of the race in its entirety - just click on the embed below for pictures and commentary throughout:
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