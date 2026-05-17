Red Bull took a gamble on Verstappen, and boy did it pay off!

It has been 10 years since Max Verstappen was plucked from the ranks of Red Bull's junior F1 team and thrust into a full-time seat with the energy drink giant's main racing squad.

The man behind the bold decision, Helmut Marko, was heavily questioned at the time due to Verstappen's youth and inexperience compared to the man he was replacing, Daniil Kvyat.

Kvyat is four years Verstappen's senior but after the Russian driver was deemed to be at fault for one too many crashes, Marko decided it was time to give his protege a chance.

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The former head of Red Bull's driver development programme had planned to allow the Dutchman to complete his sophomore season in F1 with Toro Rosso and then assess his chances of promotion.

However, these plans quickly changed after a disappointing run from Kvyat, with Marko initiating an early mid-season swap, promoting the 18-year-old and demoting Kvyat.

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Marko reveals Horner pushback over Verstappen promotion

Now, a decade on from that monumental move, ex-Red Bull advisor Marko looked back on the decision that many disagreed with, revealing that even team boss at the time, Christian Horner, wasn't initially sold on the prospect of a promotion for a teenage Verstappen.

Speaking to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Marko said: "Team principal Horner disagreed with promoting Max after just four races in 2016; he was against it.

"Just as many rivals and critics put me through the wringer and said that Max was still far too young and that this was a dangerous move."

Marko, now 83 years old and recently retired from his full-time duties within Red Bull's F1 ranks spoke of how quickly the deal with Verstappen took place.

Marko had attempted to get hold of his father, ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen, but he was unable to pick up due to being mid-flight. When Verstappen Sr. landed, he had three missed calls from the Austrian.

"Jos saw it coming," said Marko.

"He called back and asked something like: ‘Should we come to Graz?’ I deliberately didn’t say what it was about at the time, but a day later we were indeed already together in Austria.

"We knew we were going to get a lot of flak. But fortunately, both Jos and I were used to such outbursts…”

Marko was immediately vindicated and the now sacked team principal Horner proved wrong.

Just two weeks after being promoted to Red Bull alongside Daniel Ricciardo, Verstappen picked up his maiden victory on debut for the main team, silencing his doubters and making history by standing on the top step of the podium at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

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