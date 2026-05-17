Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has spoken after his Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing suffered a heartbreaking technical issue late on Sunday.

The iconic German endurance race sold out of tickets for the first time in its 56-year history thanks to the 2026 event marking Verstappen's maiden attempt to take on the overnight event.

The No.3 Mercedes squad were poised for victory at the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring but sadly, disaster suddenly struck when the car that Verstappen shared with Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon, and Dani Juncadella, broke down.

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Both the four-time world champion and Auer were understandably devastated when reacting to the disappointing result to the media shortly after.

Winward Racing was the only team to deliver an almost flawless performance on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

During his recent double stint on Sunday, Verstappen built up a 30-second lead over the other Mercedes-AMG outfit, competing as Team Ravenol.

But when Juncadella took over, he quickly noticed something was wrong, bringing the car back into the pits after just two laps.

An ABS sensor issue led to vibrations, and soon after, the drive shaft snapped—bringing their hours-long lead to a sudden end.

Verstappen breaks silence on 'very bitter' end to Nurburgring 24 Hours

Speaking to media including GPFans after the race-ending technical issue was confirmed, one of Verstappen's team-mates and Mercedes-AMG factory driver Auer gave his thoughts on the devastating end to a weekend where the No.3 car had a genuine chance of victory.

"It was a disappointing end for car number 3, but I’m still very proud of the team and my team-mates," said the Austrian driver.

"There’s some frustration for sure, yet I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far."

Verstappen then reacted to yet another heartbreak at the Nordschleife with Mercedes following the disqualification of his Winward Racing team in the NLS2 earlier this year, adding: "That’s it. It’s a very bitter pill to swallow.

"From the moment we took the lead, the drive shaft gave out, and our battle for victory was over.

"I want to thank everyone for their support throughout the weekend."

Speaking before the team's victory hopes were slashed, the 28-year-old confirmed his wish to make his participation in the Nurburgring 24 Hours a regular occurrence.

"The Nurburgring 24 Hours is one of the biggest races of the year, which is why we're here," said the four-time F1 champion.

"We're racing with a professional line-up, and having me on board is really exciting. This is something I want to do every year - whether with one or more cars - and our main goal is to win races."

So, you heard it from the Dutchman himself, this weekend is unlikely to be the last time he attempts to tackle the Green Hell.

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