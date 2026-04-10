Helmut Marko lands new Red Bull role

Former Red Bull F1 legend Helmut Marko has landed a new role within the Red Bull brand.

Marko opted to retire from his role as motorsport advisor at the end of 2025, but had held that role since the 2005 season, Red Bull's first in the sport.

It means that he has overseen all of Red Bull's grand prix victories and world championship wins to date, while helping develop some of the best racing talent including Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

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Now, the 82-year-old has taken up a new role within F1, although he'll be grateful that it does not mean he'll be travelling to all 22 races on the F1 calendar.

Marko has been announced in a press conference to be the new ambassador for the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, home of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Austrian will be in the paddock at the event, as well as overseeing other motorsport events at the track such as the Moto GP Austrian Grand Prix.

Speaking in an official press conference announcing the news, Marko said: "I’m delighted with this new role. I’ve been involved for a long time. Thanks to my age, I was there right at the start: 1969, 1970, the first grand prix. There was incredible enthusiasm. And then, with Red Bull’s return, it entered a whole new dimension. It’s a magnificent setting, with impressive architecture: the Domenig pit building.

"The organisation is very accessible to the public. When you travel the world, you really learn to appreciate how well everything works here. The prices are reasonable too."

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When is the 2026 Austrian GP?

Marko will not have to wait too long for F1 to visit his home country, with the Austrian GP fast approaching on June 28.

The Red Bull Ring signed a contract extension with F1 last year which means that it will remain on the calendar until at least the 2041 season, although Marko's role is expected to be just for this year, rather than future editions of the F1 race.

But it's not the F1 that Marko is most looking forward to about his new role. When asked in the press conference which event brings him the most excitement, the 82-year-old surprisingly said: "MotoGP! You can see two-thirds of the circuit from most of the grandstands.

"It's still a very tough sport. Sometimes you see them fighting, sliding, and leaving black marks on the asphalt. The lean angles and how they lean into the corners are incredible; Marc Marquez showed me two years ago how badly his leathers were scraped."

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