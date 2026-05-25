There could be light at the end of the tunnel for Adrian Newey, Honda and Aston Martin as likely recipients on an F1 lifeline.

Now the Canadian Grand Prix is completed, the FIA will decide which power unit manufacturers will receive Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO), which allows struggling competitors to introduce upgrades to their power unit.

Any power unit at least two per cent down on the best performing ICE will be eligible one additional homologation upgrade in the current season, and an additional upgrade in the following season.

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If the Performance Index is at least 4 per cent below the leading ICE, then a manufacturer will be eligible for two additional upgrades in the current season, and two more during the following season.

Honda are expected to be one such supplier, offering the struggling Aston Martin outfit a lifeline as they scrap with F1's newest team Cadillac for last place.

ADUO and Aston Martin were a topic raised on a recent Up to Speed podcast, and whether they should write off 2026 in favour of the 2027 season.

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Aston Martin and Williams struggle

In a discussion over Aston Martin and Williams' struggles in 2026, Buxton suggested that in regards to both of their car upgrades, these will diminish throughout the year for both teams as they focus on 2027.

With the changes coming in for next season, Buxton also explained why it's easier said than done to write off 2026, particularly Williams who are dependent on their engines from Mercedes.

Buxton explained: "Aston Martin are in a slightly different scenario in that they are solely working with Honda and that is very much a program that is two-pronged from them.

“So they'll have a far better understanding of what that's going to be. But yeah, even for a team like Williams, you know, if you're a customer, ultimately it's still going to come down to what Mercedes determined to do for next year.

"And that might all change, with ADUO, the ability for engine manufacturers to upgrade their engines through the year. It's not in any way an easy scenario that any of the teams are facing right now.”

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