close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
A groundhog at the Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian Grand Prix

A groundhog at the Canadian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian Grand Prix

Albon crashed in FP1

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Williams F1 star Alex Albon crashed in the one and only practice session on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With 35 minutes of the session remaining, a red flag was waved after Albon collided with the wall coming out of Turn 6, damaging the side and rear of his car. It was later revealed that the crash was caused by Albon hitting a marmot.

According to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft: "We may not see a replay of the crash because there may have been a marmot involved and that Alex was trying to get out of the way out of one of the local inhabitants."

Marmots, or groundhogs as they are more widely referred to, are a frequent presence at the Canadian Grand Prix, where unfortunately many have lost their lives when coming into contact with Formula 1 cars.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 2027 green light as Horner makes paddock return

Albon crashes into groundhog

Speaking during the red flag period via Sky Sports, Ted Kravitz added: "The Williams engineers and mechanics are chatting with team principal James Vowels to work out what repairs are necessary on Albon's car.

"Albon is back in the garage, while the unsavoury job of cleaning his crash helmet has gone to his trainer, Patrick.

"There could not be a more unfortunate driver to hit a groundhog as his pets have their own Instagram page! You could not find more of an animal lover."

The incident was not ideal for Albon, missing out on crucial track time in FP1, the only practice session of the weekend ahead of sprint qualifying.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari contract announcement

Related

F1 Williams Alex Albon Canadian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session

F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change and claims 'the goalpost is always moving'

Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change and claims 'the goalpost is always moving'

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Montreal

F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Montreal

  • Today 16:46
Why are there so many groundhogs at the Canadian Grand Prix?

Why are there so many groundhogs at the Canadian Grand Prix?

  • Today 15:57
FIA announce F1 qualifying change for Canadian Grand Prix

FIA announce F1 qualifying change for Canadian Grand Prix

  • Today 14:57

Just in

21:07
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari contract extension revealed by F1 insider
20:03
F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session
18:27
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?
17:55
Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change and claims 'the goalpost is always moving'
16:57
Red Bull swoop to sign Ferrari legend after mass exodus of top F1 talent
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari contract extension revealed by F1 insider Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari contract extension revealed by F1 insider

12 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session Canadian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session

1 hour ago
F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian Grand Prix Canadian Grand Prix

F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian Grand Prix

1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change and claims 'the goalpost is always moving' Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari change and claims 'the goalpost is always moving'

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x