F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian Grand Prix

Williams F1 star Alex Albon crashed in the one and only practice session on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With 35 minutes of the session remaining, a red flag was waved after Albon collided with the wall coming out of Turn 6, damaging the side and rear of his car. It was later revealed that the crash was caused by Albon hitting a marmot.

According to Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft: "We may not see a replay of the crash because there may have been a marmot involved and that Alex was trying to get out of the way out of one of the local inhabitants."

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Marmots, or groundhogs as they are more widely referred to, are a frequent presence at the Canadian Grand Prix, where unfortunately many have lost their lives when coming into contact with Formula 1 cars.

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Albon crashes into groundhog

Speaking during the red flag period via Sky Sports, Ted Kravitz added: "The Williams engineers and mechanics are chatting with team principal James Vowels to work out what repairs are necessary on Albon's car.

"Albon is back in the garage, while the unsavoury job of cleaning his crash helmet has gone to his trainer, Patrick.

"There could not be a more unfortunate driver to hit a groundhog as his pets have their own Instagram page! You could not find more of an animal lover."

The incident was not ideal for Albon, missing out on crucial track time in FP1, the only practice session of the weekend ahead of sprint qualifying.

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