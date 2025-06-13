F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the Wall of Champions?

F1 heads to Canada this weekend for the 10th round of the 2025 world championship, with the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve playing host to the event once again.

The circuit is named after the late Canadian F1 legend Gilles Villeneuve, who claimed six grands prix victories in the sport between 1977 and 1982. His son Jacques Villeneuve also raced in the sport, winning the 1997 world championship.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve has been on the F1 calendar since 1978 (barring a few years off here and there) but was previously named the Ile Notre-Dame Circuit, with Villeneuve himself claiming the first win around the circuit in 1978.

One of the most historic elements of the track is the so-called 'Wall of Champions', nicknamed such due to the 1999 event which saw multiple champions crash at the same corner throughout the weekend.

Since then, the wall - which is situated at Turn 14 just before the start-finish straight - has caused many more drivers to have to retire from races and sessions throughout the weekend, with the class of 2025 hoping to survive it this coming weekend at the 10th round of the season.

There are several rookies on the roster in 2025 who will never have raced an F1 car around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and they will need to be very wary of the pulling power that the 'Wall of Champions' has.

On the other hand, previous champions Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso will be all to aware about the risks of the wall, and will all be hoping to avoid becoming the latest champion to crash out of the race.

The history of the Wall of Champions

The 1999 Canadian GP must have felt like a cruel joke for some of the sport's biggest names. It witnessed a domino effect of misfortune, with four drivers succumbing to the unforgiving wall that was later nicknamed 'the Wall of Champions.'

The first to fall victim wasn't technically an F1 world champion, but motorsport royalty nonetheless - Ricardo Zonta, the reigning FIA GT champion at the time.

Shortly after, Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion, lost control of his Jordan on lap 14 and made contact with the wall. The drama continued when pole-sitter Michael Schumacher misjudged the corner on lap 29 and slammed into the wall, dislodging both right-hand tyres from his Ferrari.

His frustration was palpable, famously responding with a cutting remark to a reporter who asked about the incident: "Have you a bit of respect for humans?"

The hat-trick of F1 champion misfortune was completed by 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, son of Gilles, by understeering and clattering into the wall just five laps later.

Ironically, the advertising slogan adorning the corner's exit at the time, "Bienvenue au Quebec" (Welcome to Quebec), offered a rather unwelcoming greeting for these drivers.

The race, which set a record for the most safety car deployments at the time, was eventually won by McLaren's Mika Häkkinen, who eventually claimed the world title by a narrow margin of just two points over Ferrari's Eddie Irvine.

The Wall of Champions has continued to live up to its name in the years since. While it has claimed its fair share of non-champions - like Carlos Sainz in 2016 and most recently Kevin Magnussen in 2019 - it has also seen the likes of Jenson Button and Sebastian Vettel fall victim to its unforgiving nature in 2005 and 2011 respectively.

But what makes that wall so unforgiving? Well, the real culprit lies in Turn 13, the right-hander before it.

If a driver hits the Turn 13 apex kerb too aggressively, their car becomes unsettled, robbing it of front-end grip. This understeer sends them helplessly ploughing nose first into the unforgiving wall.

On the other hand, a misjudgement at the Turn 14 apex can cause the rear of the car to lose grip and slam into the wall with the rear tyres. In the worst-case scenario, a driver who completely misjudges the situation might even spin completely, ending up facing the wrong direction.

What will the weather be like for the 2025 Canadian GP?

Bad weather can make it even harder to get through the final two corners at the circuit, and whilst Montreal was hit by rain during last year’s race, this weekend's event is not expected to be impacted by rainfall.

As things stand, all of the weekend's sessions will remain dry, with the main event on Sunday currently forecast to have less than five per cent chance of rainfall.

