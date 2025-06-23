Lewis Hamilton has mocked the F1 star who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, after a video from the Canadian Grand Prix’s driver parade emerged.

Prior to the start of the race on a grand prix Sunday, the F1 grid takes to the track on the back of an open-top lorry - or on a rare occasion life-size Lego cars - to wave to the fans gathered to watch them around the circuit.

However, Antonelli not only put on a show waving to the crowd at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, but also to the surrounding wildlife where he was seen waving to the trees where there we no fans.

The Italian’s rogue waves amused the seven-time world champion, who stood next to him on the back of the lorry and asked: “Did you just wave?”

Hamilton then leant his head back in laughter alongside Isack Hadjar who also pretended to wave at nobody, as the pair light-heartedly mocked Antonelli.

Antonelli’s stellar start to his F1 career

Antonelli replaced Hamilton at Mercedes

Antonelli secured his first podium finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, after he produced a spectacular first lap overtake on championship leader Oscar Piastri at the start of the race to take third place.

The 18-year-old may seem pretty young to finish on an F1 podium, but is not actually the youngest driver to achieve the accolade, with Antonelli being beaten by Max Verstappen (18 years, 7 months, 15 days) and Lance Stroll (18 years, 7 months, 27 days).

Antonelli also achieved his first pole position for the Miami GP sprint race in May, outpacing both McLarens and proving why Mercedes made the right decision to sign him at the team in place of Hamilton.

Ahead of his Mercedes exit, the champion left behind a heartfelt message for Antonelli in his drivers room, a sign of respect from a legend of the sport to the up-and-coming generation of F1.

