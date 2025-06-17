Red Bull chief Christian Horner tipped for seismic F1 team switch

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner has been linked to a huge F1 team switch by a Sky Sports pundit.

The 51-year-old has led Red Bull to all eight of their drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships, with Horner’s success undoubtedly making him an attractive candidate for rival teams.

Reports have previously linked Horner to Ferrari, and whilst the team boss admitted he was flattered with the talk, he also revealed he had no intention of leaving the Milton Keynes-based squad.

However, Sky Sports Germany pundit and former driver Ralf Schumacher has tipped Horner for a switch to another F1 team, naming Alpine as a potential destination on the Backstage Pit Lane podcast, in a speculative discussion.

"I think Flavio Briatore is looking for a good new team principal. He and Christian Horner know and respect each other," Schumacher said.

"The best thing he [Briatore] brings, of course, are shares for Christian Horner. That's something he always wanted. He doesn't have that opportunity at Red Bull, he doesn't have that anywhere else, and that's why I could well imagine him being very interested."

GPFans understands that Red Bull and Horner have no plans to part ways. False rumours have circled highly within the media that the Red Bull chief was to leave as far back as the grand prix at Imola a few weeks ago. However, the F1 outlook can quickly change.

Could Horner move to Alpine?

Horner and Briatore enjoy a healthy professional and personal relationship, with the pair frequently pictured laughing together on the F1 grid or in the paddock.

Alpine are currently without a team principal following the departure of Oliver Oakes, with Briatore taking on his duties as the head of the team in his place.

However, no matter how close his relationship with Briatore, Horner has confirmed himself that he has no intention of moving to Alpine.

Flavio Briatore and Christian Horner have a good relationship

"I am flattered that I am mentioned with other teams. Ferrari has indeed knocked on the door in the past," Horner said to De Telegraaf.

"But my heart is with Red Bull. I have hired a lot of staff and personally convinced people to come and work for our team.

"I have invested a large part of my life in this team, since the very beginning. I feel enormous loyalty towards all the staff and also feel the support of the parent company."

