close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari

Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari

Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari

Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari

Christian Horner has been involved in shock signing talks with rival Formula 1 team Ferrari, according to reports from German media.

The team principal has been at the helm of Red Bull since 2005, and has overseen all six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

According to German publication Bild, rival F1 team Ferrari have enquired into Horner’s services and have hinted at potential signing talks.

GPFans has contacted Ferrari for a statement on these reports, but neither Ferrari or Horner have themselves confirmed potential talks.

However, GPFans understand that Horner's position in the team is secure and that there are no plans to replace him having already decided to agree to a contract that is set to run until the end of the decade.

Could Ferrari’s management shift?

It has been no secret that Ferrari’s start to the season has been sub-par, particularly after the hype surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s entry into the team.

Despite finishing second in the constructors’ championship in 2024, the reality for the Scuderia is that they are the fourth best team behind McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes in 2025.

Aside from a sprint race victory in China, Ferrari have only stood on the podium in two races both of which were achieved by Charles Leclerc in Monaco and Saudi Arabia.

Ferrari and their team principal Fred Vasseur will be hoping that the FIA’s technical directive in Spain, and their subsequent upgrades, will propel them back into the top end of the field.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race Monaco GP inspection as FIA issue late penalty

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Christian Horner Sebastian Vettel
Geri Halliwell urges fans to 'let go' as Christian Horner's wife delivers powerful address
F1 News & Gossip

Geri Halliwell urges fans to 'let go' as Christian Horner's wife delivers powerful address

  • May 22, 2025 18:58
Christian Horner issues shock verdict on Norris-Piastri 'fight'
Latest F1 News

Christian Horner issues shock verdict on Norris-Piastri 'fight'

  • May 22, 2025 08:13

Latest News

Christian Horner

Christian Horner in shock 'talks' with Ferrari

  • 19 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race Monaco GP inspection as FIA issue late penalty

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo handed 'confident' Cadillac return verdict as F1 braced for major change - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:42
F1 Social

Mercedes F1 star shunned by rival in extraordinary banana exchange

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

‘I’m confident’ - Daniel Ricciardo Cadillac deal given defiant verdict by F1 paddock insider

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x