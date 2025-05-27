F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race Monaco GP inspection as FIA issue late penalty

Lewis Hamilton was subject to a post-race inspection at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the FIA confirming that samples had been taken from his Ferrari.

FIA announce late PENALTY verdict after F1 star blunder at Monaco

The FIA have revealed a penalty for a Formula 1 team after the Monaco Grand Prix for an unfortunate blunder.

Jenson Button hits out at 'silly' F1 Monaco GP rule change

2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has hit out at rule changes made by the sport for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen blasts F1 rival after 'dangerous' Monaco Grand Prix incident

Max Verstappen was left unimpressed by the actions of one of his Formula 1 rivals at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Another gridwalk disaster and the fruity straight - Things you might've missed at the Monaco GP

Well, the Monaco Grand Prix certainly happened on Sunday.

Sorry, what's that? You want to hear more in this intro about how there was some great on-track racing, the tension of not knowing the winner until the final lap, the drama to play off the glitz and glamour of the principality?

Sorry to disappoint. There was one on-track overtake in the 78 laps, and that was from Lance Stroll. Only five cars finished on the lead lap. The race was, in almost every conceivable way, dreadful.

But as you dozed off on the sofa, you might've missed...

