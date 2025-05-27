F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton subject to post-race Monaco GP inspection as FIA issue late penalty
Lewis Hamilton was subject to a post-race inspection at the Monaco Grand Prix, with the FIA confirming that samples had been taken from his Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA announce late PENALTY verdict after F1 star blunder at Monaco
The FIA have revealed a penalty for a Formula 1 team after the Monaco Grand Prix for an unfortunate blunder.
➡️ READ MORE
Jenson Button hits out at 'silly' F1 Monaco GP rule change
2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has hit out at rule changes made by the sport for the Monaco Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen blasts F1 rival after 'dangerous' Monaco Grand Prix incident
Max Verstappen was left unimpressed by the actions of one of his Formula 1 rivals at the Monaco Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Another gridwalk disaster and the fruity straight - Things you might've missed at the Monaco GP
Well, the Monaco Grand Prix certainly happened on Sunday.
Sorry, what's that? You want to hear more in this intro about how there was some great on-track racing, the tension of not knowing the winner until the final lap, the drama to play off the glitz and glamour of the principality?
Sorry to disappoint. There was one on-track overtake in the 78 laps, and that was from Lance Stroll. Only five cars finished on the lead lap. The race was, in almost every conceivable way, dreadful.
But as you dozed off on the sofa, you might've missed...
➡️ READ MORE
