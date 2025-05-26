Jenson Button hits out at 'silly' F1 Monaco GP rule change

2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button has hit out at rule changes made by the sport for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The FIA mandated two tyre changes for all teams in Sunday's race, in an attempt to make the race more entertaining and competitive after a number of processions around the narrow streets.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

This weekend's race marked 40 years since the winner started outside the top three in a dry race, with Lando Norris continuing the tradition with a dominant victory from pole position.

A number of drivers spoke out about the lack of spectacle after Sunday's race, with Max Verstappen saying: “Yeah, of course. I mean, I get it, but I don’t think it has worked.”

F1 champ: It's a shame rule change didn't work

Speaking on Sky Sports after the underwhelming race, Button said' “When teams were using one driver to help another and going six seconds a lap slower, it looks a bit silly doesn’t it.

“Then we had George, trying to jump Alex Albon through the chicane so he’s in front. Again, it makes a little bit of a mockery of it

“It’s a shame that it hasn’t worked. I love that we tried it as it needed something, but we need to work out a way how we can tweak it.”

Verstappen also spoke out further about the event's issues, noting: “You can’t race here anyway. So it doesn’t matter what you do, one stop, 10 stops. I mean, even at the end, right? I was in the lead, but my tyres are completely gone, and you still can’t pass."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton suffers awkward Ferrari silence as F1 star given Monaco penalty verdict

Related