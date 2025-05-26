close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton suffers awkward Ferrari silence as F1 star given Monaco penalty verdict

Lewis Hamilton was snubbed by Ferrari after the F1 champion attempted to speak to his team over the radio at the conclusion of the Monaco Grand Prix.

FIA announce penalty verdict after Red Bull driver incident at Monaco

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict after an incident between Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Sky Sports F1 forced to issue apology after star driver swears during LIVE interview

Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby was forced to apologise live on air at the Monaco Grand Prix after a driver swore during the interview.

Mercedes given huge concern after shock Monaco F1 retirement

A huge concern for Mercedes has developed at the Monaco Grand Prix after a shock retirement during the F1 race.

Kelly Piquet calls for baby 'help' with hilarious Friends reference amid Max Verstappen absence

Kelly Piquet has shared an insight into motherhood to her fans on social media, after she re-posted an Instagram reel that summarised her experience.

F1 Standings

