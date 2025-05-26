FIA announce late PENALTY verdict after F1 star blunder at Monaco

The FIA have revealed a penalty for a Formula 1 team after the Monaco Grand Prix for an unfortunate blunder.

Ollie Bearman was released for his pre-race reconnaissance lap with a cooling fan still attached to his Haas, with a member of the pit crew having to run into the fast lane of the pit lane to remove it.

The team were fined €5,000 for the infraction, with the stewards noting that the state the car was released in could have affected the safety of Bearman and other drivers.

Bearman has started last on the grid for the race, but worked his way up to 12th before the chequered flag was waves – albeit two laps behind winner Lando Norris, with only five drivers finishing on the lead lap.

FIA statement on Haas punishment

"The team left a cooling fan attached to Car 87 when they released the car for the reconnaissance lap.

"A member of the pit crew had to run after the car and enter the fast lane to detach the fan before the car was able to proceed further down the fast lane.

"Due to the nature of the track, the cars were backed up and any danger was mitigated by the quick action of the team. However, it is beyond doubt that the team should not have released the car in that manner and it could have had an impact on the safety of the driver and other drivers.

"As this happened during the reconnaissance lap, we treated the infringement like one happening during free practice. We accordingly imposed a fine of €5,000 on the team."

