Aston Martin F1 team issue official statement after Fernando Alonso retirement

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued a statement after Fernando Alonso came away from the Monaco Grand Prix unable to pick up any championship points following a mid-race retirement.

The 43-year-old has now endured the worst start to any season he has ever competed in across his 24-year-long career in F1, as his chances of competing among the top of the pack went from bad to worse last weekend.

Alonso is yet to pick up a point this season and sits at the bottom of the drivers' championship.

The two-time champion is joined on his tally of zero points by mentee Gabriel Bortoleto and Alpine stars Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan, neither of which are a fair comparison considering they were part of a brutal driver swap six races into the year.

As the most experienced driver on the grid, Alonso has begun to despair over his pointless campaign, even taking to team radio in Imola earlier this month to label himself the ''unluckiest driver in the world'.

Little did the Spaniard know that his troubles had barely begun after finishing one place outside the points at the Emilia-Romagna GP, as just one week later, Alonso DNF'd at the very race he secured two consecutive wins at in 2006 and 2007.

Aston Martin issue Alonso apology as bad luck streak persists

Heading into the Monaco GP weekend Alonso appeared in high spirits, declaring that he didn't believe in superstitions and would not be searching for ways to improve his luck as the European triple-header continued last weekend.

Perhaps the champion is not superstitious enough however as despite starting Sunday's race in Monaco in P6, he failed to pick up any points once again after experiencing an engine issue, forced to retire on lap 38.

In a team debrief following the disappointing race, Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell said: "We really feel for Fernando today. A power unit issue appeared just after his pit stop and, despite managing it for a while, we eventually had to park the car. Until then, we had done everything right and had a great opportunity to score a decent amount of points.

"Lance's race was clean and tidy, but it proved difficult to progress up the field. The mandatory two stops rule didn't really open up many opportunities, although some of our competitors used team tactics to favour one of their cars."

