Lewis Hamilton no longer aligns with Ferrari: 'I'm better without'

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has confirmed a major step away from tradition at Ferrari, inspired by his success at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old was back on top form at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last time out, banishing his Ferrari woes to once again join his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli on the podium.

Hamilton suffered a disappointing start to life with the Scuderia following his monumental move away from the Silver Arrows, failing to pick up a single grand prix podium in 2025.

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But he did manage to clinch a sprint race victory in Shanghai last season, the same destination at which he finally broke the podium curse after finishing P3 in the Chinese GP back in March.

He then went one better in Montreal with his mother Carmen Larbalestier watching on proudly from the Ferrari garage as he claimed P2, and he is now convinced he has found the common denominator between the two best results of his career in red.

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Hamilton abandons 'risky' Ferrari simulator

Following a lacklustre Miami GP where neither Hamilton or his team-mate Charles Leclerc showed signs of improvement despite bringing a whopping 11 upgrades to the stateside race, the former Mercedes star took it upon himself to do things his way ahead of Canada.

The Brit had been open about the fact he would not be doing preparation in the simulator in the weeks leading up to Canada, and it is that decision that now appears to have paid off.

Hamilton has never been shy about his lack of reliance on the state of the art sims across his illustrious career, and with seven championships to his name, who's to say a return to his old ways isn't the most effective tactic to get him back to his best?

When asked during the post-race press conference on Sunday whether he planned to even go back in the simulator at all this season, Hamilton replied: "The simulator, I mean, I’m sure I would drive it at some point. I think what could be good is, for example, going back and doing correlation to this weekend so we can find out where it’s missing. Because the test driver will be on there saying it’s all… they will only know what they know because they don’t get to drive.

"It’s only Charles [Leclerc] and I get to drive the car. So, the positive of something like being able to drive the real car, go back and say, 'This is actually what it feels like. These are the things that we’re missing,' and so that we can improve it. So, I’m always there to help the team move forward and develop it."

Hamilton then confirmed that if it could be helped, he would not be using the simulator at all for the rest of the season where his own race preparations are concerned, adding: "Now, whether or not I use it to prepare for another race? Probably not. There are just too many risks.

"If you look at the two best races I’ve had, I didn’t use a simulator. And that’s honestly how it was. Pretty much all the championships before, except for probably 2008, I didn’t use the sim. So it’s not a necessity. It’s a tool that can be powerful. But for me, I’m old school. I’m probably better without it.

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