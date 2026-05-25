F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton reacts to Canadian GP display, F1 star's tantrum investigated by FIA
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton reacts to Canadian GP display, F1 star's tantrum investigated by FIA
All the news following the Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton didn't have to say much to give his reaction following the Canadian Grand Prix, you could read it on his face.
The Ferrari star was well in the mix in Montreal, with his battle along with Max Verstappen one of the most entertaining parts of the race, which he couldn't help but reflect on post race.
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George Russell faces FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum
Mercedes F1 star George Russell was summoned to the FIA's stewards after the Canadian Grand Prix.
Russell was forced to retire with a battery problem while leading, but his reaction afterwards landed him in hot water.
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F1 Results: Canadian Grand Prix times and positions
Kimi Antonelli took an absolute stranglehold on the 2026 F1 drivers' championship with a dominant Canadian Grand Prix win ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who took the best grand prix finish of his Ferrari career.
Antonelli's championship lead ballooned to 43 points thanks to team-mate and title rival George Russell's day ending early, a devastating retirement near the race's midpoint.
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Max Verstappen reacts after losing out to Lewis Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix
F1 champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton entertained fans with a podium battle at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
It's a rare sight to see Verstappen and Hamilton fighting for position in recent years, but the legends of F1 found themselves in contention for the podium in Montreal.
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Silverstone issue British Grand Prix ticket warning to F1 fans
Silverstone have issued a warning to F1 fans hoping to buy tickets for the 2026 British Grand Prix.
The Northamptonshire track is one of the most loved circuits in motorsport, and regularly plays host to enormous crowds when the F1 roadshow rocks up each July.
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