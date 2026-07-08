Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Start times, schedule and how to watch live

It's one of the most hotly-anticipated events on the British motorsport calendar!

A highlight in the British motorsport calendar for many fans, the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) event is fast approaching.

The four-day event at the Goodwood Estate always takes place during the British summer, and this year is set to play out in glorious conditions as the UK basks in a heatwave.

Goodwood also hosts the Goodwood Revival every September, but this weekend the event is all about the glitz and glamour of more modern race cars and supercars.

Like, for example, F1 legend Adrian Newey's RB17 hypercar, which will make its running debut on Thursday, with Newey himself driving it as part of the Goodwood hillclimb.

That's just one of a plethora of exciting events happening during the motorsport festival, which is a globally renowned event that boasts a supercar paddock, a gaggle of high-profile celebrities and an F1 pit lane, as well as hosting some of the finest machinery in motorsport.

After featuring a huge F1 theme in 2025 for the 75th anniversary of the world championship, this year's Goodwood FoS event has the theme: 'The Rivals - Epic Racing Duels'.

Goodwood FoS takes place between Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12, and will be celebrating great motorsport rivalries such as Ford vs Ferrari and Hunt vs Lauda, whose 1976 championship battle marks its 50th anniversary this year.

READ MORE: Fixing Aston Martin: Insider's theory on what went wrong and how Newey puts it right

How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed

All four days of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be able to be viewed for free via the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel via their live stream.

You'll be able to tune in and out of the broadcast, depending on which events you want to see (the full schedule for all four days is below).

Why not catch all the action with us here at GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at 8:20am BST on Thursday, July 9.

Full Goodwood Festival of Speed schedule

Here is the full schedule for what is on during each day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed:

FoS Day One – Thursday 9 July 2026 Time Activity 06:30 Car Parks Open 07:00 Gates Open 09:00 Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb 09:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show 09:00 Manufacturer Experiential Run 1 09:30 FOS Fan Zone Opens 09:45 Batch 5: First Glance 10:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 10:35 Batch 1: The Rivals: Epic Racing Duels 11:25 Manufacturer Experiential Run 2 12:10 Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene 12:40 Ducati Balcony Moment 13:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 13:00 Batch 6: Supercar Run 13:50 Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams 14:05 Timed Shoot-Out Practice 14:40 Manufacturer Experiential Run 3 14:55 Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams 15:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 15:05 Singer Central Feature Moment 15:40 Batch 5: First Glance 16:25 Batch 1: The Rivals: Epic Racing Duels 17:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Competition 17:10 Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene 17:35 Lando Norris x Valentino Rossi Balcony Moment 17:55 Batch 6: Supercar Run 18:35 Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed Closes for the Day

FoS Day Two – Friday 10 July 2026 Time Activity 06:30 Car Parks Open 07:00 Gates Open 09:00 Hillclimb Opens 09:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show 09:00 Manufacturer Experiential Run 1 09:30 FOS Fan Zone Opens 09:45 Batch 5: First Glance 10:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 10:35 Batch 2: Prologue 11:20 Manufacturer Experiential Run 2 12:05 Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene 13:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 13:00 Batch 6: Supercar Run 13:50 Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams 14:05 Timed Shoot-Out Practice 14:40 Manufacturer Experiential Run 3 14:55 Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams 15:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 15:10 Lando Norris & Valentino Rossi Balcony Moment 15:45 Batch 5: First Glance 16:30 Batch 2: Prologue 17:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Competition 17:15 Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene 18:00 Batch 6: Supercar Run 18:40 Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed Closes for the Day

FoS Day Three – Saturday 11 July 2026 Time Activity 06:30 Car Parks Open 07:00 Gates Open 09:00 Hillclimb Opens 09:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show 09:00 Manufacturer Experiential Run 1 09:30 FOS Fan Zone Opens 09:45 Batch 5: First Glance 10:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 10:35 Batch 2: Prologue 11:20 Manufacturer Experiential Run 2 12:05 Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene 13:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 13:00 Batch 6: Supercar Run 13:50 Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams 14:05 Timed Shoot-Out Practice 14:40 Manufacturer Experiential Run 3 14:55 Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams 15:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 15:15 Central Feature Moment 15:45 Batch 5: First Glance 16:30 Batch 2: Prologue 17:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Competition 17:15 Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene 18:00 Batch 6: Supercar Run 18:40 Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed Closes for the Day

FoS Day Four – Sunday 12 July 2026 Time Activity 06:30 Car Parks Open 07:00 Gates Open 09:00 Hillclimb Opens 09:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show 09:00 Manufacturer Experiential Run 1 09:30 FOS Fan Zone Opens 09:45 Batch 5: First Glance 10:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 10:35 Batch 2: Prologue 11:20 Manufacturer Experiential Run 2 12:05 Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene 13:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 13:00 Batch 6: Supercar Run 13:50 Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams 14:05 Timed Shoot-Out 14:45 Manufacturer Experiential Run 3 15:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Show 15:15 Central Feature Moment 15:45 Batch 5: First Glance 16:15 Hillclimb Shoot-Out Final 17:00 Goodwood Action Sports: Competition 17:20 Prize Giving Ceremony 17:45 Final Hillclimb Runs 18:30 Hillclimb Closes 19:00 Festival of Speed Closes

Which F1 stars are at the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Red Bull have confirmed to GPFans that the impressive RB17 hypercar will be driven by design legend Newey - now at Aston Martin - as well as Red Bull drivers Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda and Alisha Palmowski.

Arguably the biggest pull of the entire event, however, is the fact that 2025 world champion Lando Norris will be exalted on the Balcony of Goodwood House on the Saturday of the event. Before he greets the crowds, Norris will take on the hillclimb in the MCL60, McLaren’s 2023 F1 car.

Mercedes' current world championship leader Kimi Antonelli will also be taking on the hill, as will Mercedes' reserve driver Frederik Vesti, driving the outfit's 2022 car.

Williams have also confirmed that 1996 champion Damon Hill, F1 team principal James Vowles, Luke Browning and Jamie Chadwick will all be attending, and will each be taking on the hillclimb.

Meanwhile, both current Alpine F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will be at the Goodwood FoS, as will Aston Martin reserve drivers Jak Crawford and Jessica Hawkins.

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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