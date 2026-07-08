Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Start times, schedule and how to watch live
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Start times, schedule and how to watch live
It's one of the most hotly-anticipated events on the British motorsport calendar!Make us your Google favorite
A highlight in the British motorsport calendar for many fans, the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) event is fast approaching.
The four-day event at the Goodwood Estate always takes place during the British summer, and this year is set to play out in glorious conditions as the UK basks in a heatwave.
Goodwood also hosts the Goodwood Revival every September, but this weekend the event is all about the glitz and glamour of more modern race cars and supercars.
Like, for example, F1 legend Adrian Newey's RB17 hypercar, which will make its running debut on Thursday, with Newey himself driving it as part of the Goodwood hillclimb.
That's just one of a plethora of exciting events happening during the motorsport festival, which is a globally renowned event that boasts a supercar paddock, a gaggle of high-profile celebrities and an F1 pit lane, as well as hosting some of the finest machinery in motorsport.
After featuring a huge F1 theme in 2025 for the 75th anniversary of the world championship, this year's Goodwood FoS event has the theme: 'The Rivals - Epic Racing Duels'.
Goodwood FoS takes place between Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12, and will be celebrating great motorsport rivalries such as Ford vs Ferrari and Hunt vs Lauda, whose 1976 championship battle marks its 50th anniversary this year.
READ MORE: Fixing Aston Martin: Insider's theory on what went wrong and how Newey puts it right
How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed
All four days of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be able to be viewed for free via the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel via their live stream.
You'll be able to tune in and out of the broadcast, depending on which events you want to see (the full schedule for all four days is below).
Why not catch all the action with us here at GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at 8:20am BST on Thursday, July 9.
Full Goodwood Festival of Speed schedule
Here is the full schedule for what is on during each day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed:
|Time
|Activity
|06:30
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|09:00
|Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb
|09:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
|09:00
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
|09:30
|FOS Fan Zone Opens
|09:45
|Batch 5: First Glance
|10:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|10:35
|Batch 1: The Rivals: Epic Racing Duels
|11:25
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
|12:10
|Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
|12:40
|Ducati Balcony Moment
|13:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|13:00
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|13:50
|Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
|14:05
|Timed Shoot-Out Practice
|14:40
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
|14:55
|Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
|15:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|15:05
|Singer Central Feature Moment
|15:40
|Batch 5: First Glance
|16:25
|Batch 1: The Rivals: Epic Racing Duels
|17:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
|17:10
|Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
|17:35
|Lando Norris x Valentino Rossi Balcony Moment
|17:55
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|18:35
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed Closes for the Day
|Time
|Activity
|06:30
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|09:00
|Hillclimb Opens
|09:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
|09:00
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
|09:30
|FOS Fan Zone Opens
|09:45
|Batch 5: First Glance
|10:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|10:35
|Batch 2: Prologue
|11:20
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
|12:05
|Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
|13:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|13:00
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|13:50
|Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
|14:05
|Timed Shoot-Out Practice
|14:40
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
|14:55
|Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
|15:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|15:10
|Lando Norris & Valentino Rossi Balcony Moment
|15:45
|Batch 5: First Glance
|16:30
|Batch 2: Prologue
|17:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
|17:15
|Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
|18:00
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|18:40
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed Closes for the Day
|Time
|Activity
|06:30
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|09:00
|Hillclimb Opens
|09:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
|09:00
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
|09:30
|FOS Fan Zone Opens
|09:45
|Batch 5: First Glance
|10:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|10:35
|Batch 2: Prologue
|11:20
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
|12:05
|Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
|13:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|13:00
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|13:50
|Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
|14:05
|Timed Shoot-Out Practice
|14:40
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
|14:55
|Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
|15:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|15:15
|Central Feature Moment
|15:45
|Batch 5: First Glance
|16:30
|Batch 2: Prologue
|17:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
|17:15
|Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
|18:00
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|18:40
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed Closes for the Day
|Time
|Activity
|06:30
|Car Parks Open
|07:00
|Gates Open
|09:00
|Hillclimb Opens
|09:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
|09:00
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
|09:30
|FOS Fan Zone Opens
|09:45
|Batch 5: First Glance
|10:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|10:35
|Batch 2: Prologue
|11:20
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
|12:05
|Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
|13:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|13:00
|Batch 6: Supercar Run
|13:50
|Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
|14:05
|Timed Shoot-Out
|14:45
|Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
|15:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Show
|15:15
|Central Feature Moment
|15:45
|Batch 5: First Glance
|16:15
|Hillclimb Shoot-Out Final
|17:00
|Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
|17:20
|Prize Giving Ceremony
|17:45
|Final Hillclimb Runs
|18:30
|Hillclimb Closes
|19:00
|Festival of Speed Closes
Which F1 stars are at the Goodwood Festival of Speed?
Red Bull have confirmed to GPFans that the impressive RB17 hypercar will be driven by design legend Newey - now at Aston Martin - as well as Red Bull drivers Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda and Alisha Palmowski.
Arguably the biggest pull of the entire event, however, is the fact that 2025 world champion Lando Norris will be exalted on the Balcony of Goodwood House on the Saturday of the event. Before he greets the crowds, Norris will take on the hillclimb in the MCL60, McLaren’s 2023 F1 car.
Mercedes' current world championship leader Kimi Antonelli will also be taking on the hill, as will Mercedes' reserve driver Frederik Vesti, driving the outfit's 2022 car.
Williams have also confirmed that 1996 champion Damon Hill, F1 team principal James Vowles, Luke Browning and Jamie Chadwick will all be attending, and will each be taking on the hillclimb.
Meanwhile, both current Alpine F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will be at the Goodwood FoS, as will Aston Martin reserve drivers Jak Crawford and Jessica Hawkins.
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