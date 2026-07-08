close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Goodwood Festival of speed entrance 2023

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Start times, schedule and how to watch live

Goodwood Festival of speed entrance 2023 — Photo: © IMAGO

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Start times, schedule and how to watch live

It's one of the most hotly-anticipated events on the British motorsport calendar!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

A highlight in the British motorsport calendar for many fans, the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) event is fast approaching.

The four-day event at the Goodwood Estate always takes place during the British summer, and this year is set to play out in glorious conditions as the UK basks in a heatwave.

Goodwood also hosts the Goodwood Revival every September, but this weekend the event is all about the glitz and glamour of more modern race cars and supercars.

Like, for example, F1 legend Adrian Newey's RB17 hypercar, which will make its running debut on Thursday, with Newey himself driving it as part of the Goodwood hillclimb.

That's just one of a plethora of exciting events happening during the motorsport festival, which is a globally renowned event that boasts a supercar paddock, a gaggle of high-profile celebrities and an F1 pit lane, as well as hosting some of the finest machinery in motorsport.

After featuring a huge F1 theme in 2025 for the 75th anniversary of the world championship, this year's Goodwood FoS event has the theme: 'The Rivals - Epic Racing Duels'.

Goodwood FoS takes place between Thursday, July 9 and Sunday, July 12, and will be celebrating great motorsport rivalries such as Ford vs Ferrari and Hunt vs Lauda, whose 1976 championship battle marks its 50th anniversary this year.

READ MORE: Fixing Aston Martin: Insider's theory on what went wrong and how Newey puts it right

How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed

All four days of the Goodwood Festival of Speed will be able to be viewed for free via the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel via their live stream.

You'll be able to tune in and out of the broadcast, depending on which events you want to see (the full schedule for all four days is below).

Why not catch all the action with us here at GPFans, with the below stream set to go live at 8:20am BST on Thursday, July 9.

Full Goodwood Festival of Speed schedule

Here is the full schedule for what is on during each day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed:

FoS Day One – Thursday 9 July 2026
Time Activity
06:30Car Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
09:00Duke of Richmond Opens Festival of Speed Hillclimb
09:00Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
09:00Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
09:30FOS Fan Zone Opens
09:45Batch 5: First Glance
10:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
10:35Batch 1: The Rivals: Epic Racing Duels
11:25Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
12:10Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
12:40Ducati Balcony Moment
13:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
13:00Batch 6: Supercar Run
13:50Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
14:05Timed Shoot-Out Practice
14:40Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
14:55Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
15:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
15:05Singer Central Feature Moment
15:40Batch 5: First Glance
16:25Batch 1: The Rivals: Epic Racing Duels
17:00Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
17:10Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
17:35Lando Norris x Valentino Rossi Balcony Moment
17:55Batch 6: Supercar Run
18:35Hillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed Closes for the Day

FoS Day Two – Friday 10 July 2026
Time Activity
06:30Car Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
09:00Hillclimb Opens
09:00Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
09:00Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
09:30FOS Fan Zone Opens
09:45Batch 5: First Glance
10:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
10:35Batch 2: Prologue
11:20Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
12:05Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
13:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
13:00Batch 6: Supercar Run
13:50Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
14:05Timed Shoot-Out Practice
14:40Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
14:55Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
15:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
15:10Lando Norris & Valentino Rossi Balcony Moment
15:45Batch 5: First Glance
16:30Batch 2: Prologue
17:00Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
17:15Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
18:00Batch 6: Supercar Run
18:40Hillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed Closes for the Day

FoS Day Three – Saturday 11 July 2026
Time Activity
06:30Car Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
09:00Hillclimb Opens
09:00Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
09:00Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
09:30FOS Fan Zone Opens
09:45Batch 5: First Glance
10:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
10:35Batch 2: Prologue
11:20Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
12:05Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
13:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
13:00Batch 6: Supercar Run
13:50Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
14:05Timed Shoot-Out Practice
14:40Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
14:55Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
15:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
15:15Central Feature Moment
15:45Batch 5: First Glance
16:30Batch 2: Prologue
17:00Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
17:15Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
18:00Batch 6: Supercar Run
18:40Hillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed Closes for the Day

FoS Day Four – Sunday 12 July 2026
Time Activity
06:30Car Parks Open
07:00Gates Open
09:00Hillclimb Opens
09:00Goodwood Action Sports: Warm-Up Show
09:00Manufacturer Experiential Run 1
09:30FOS Fan Zone Opens
09:45Batch 5: First Glance
10:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
10:35Batch 2: Prologue
11:20Manufacturer Experiential Run 2
12:05Batch 4: Drift, Modern Motorsport, Ducati, John McGuinness, Barry Sheene
13:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
13:00Batch 6: Supercar Run
13:50Batch 3: Scuderia Ferrari & F1 Teams
14:05Timed Shoot-Out
14:45Manufacturer Experiential Run 3
15:00Goodwood Action Sports: Show
15:15Central Feature Moment
15:45Batch 5: First Glance
16:15Hillclimb Shoot-Out Final
17:00Goodwood Action Sports: Competition
17:20Prize Giving Ceremony
17:45Final Hillclimb Runs
18:30Hillclimb Closes
19:00Festival of Speed Closes

Which F1 stars are at the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Red Bull have confirmed to GPFans that the impressive RB17 hypercar will be driven by design legend Newey - now at Aston Martin - as well as Red Bull drivers Isack Hadjar, Yuki Tsunoda and Alisha Palmowski.

Arguably the biggest pull of the entire event, however, is the fact that 2025 world champion Lando Norris will be exalted on the Balcony of Goodwood House on the Saturday of the event. Before he greets the crowds, Norris will take on the hillclimb in the MCL60, McLaren’s 2023 F1 car.

Mercedes' current world championship leader Kimi Antonelli will also be taking on the hill, as will Mercedes' reserve driver Frederik Vesti, driving the outfit's 2022 car.

Williams have also confirmed that 1996 champion Damon Hill, F1 team principal James Vowles, Luke Browning and Jamie Chadwick will all be attending, and will each be taking on the hillclimb.

Meanwhile, both current Alpine F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will be at the Goodwood FoS, as will Aston Martin reserve drivers Jak Crawford and Jessica Hawkins.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen vs Red Bull at 'boiling point' as Horner talks revealed

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

Related

F1 Adrian Newey Goodwood Festival of Speed

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Adrian Newey makes Red Bull return to launch one last rocket ship

Adrian Newey makes Red Bull return to launch one last rocket ship

  • Yesterday 19:42
Decoding Newey: 'Difficult to work with', 'seriously demanding' and F1's greatest genius

Decoding Newey: 'Difficult to work with', 'seriously demanding' and F1's greatest genius

  • Yesterday 17:30
McLaren star reveals F1 exit after blockbusting transfer announced

McLaren star reveals F1 exit after blockbusting transfer announced

  • 29 minutes ago
Max Verstappen Transfer Recap: 'No going back', a ticking timebomb and a mega buyout

Max Verstappen Transfer Recap: 'No going back', a ticking timebomb and a mega buyout

  • 1 hour ago
Major F1 shakeup teased as 34-race calendar ‘expected’ for 2027

Major F1 shakeup teased as 34-race calendar ‘expected’ for 2027

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen to Mercedes and the mega buyout that helps Toto Wolff make it happen

Max Verstappen to Mercedes and the mega buyout that helps Toto Wolff make it happen

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

00:30
McLaren star reveals F1 exit after blockbusting transfer announced
8-7
Max Verstappen Transfer Recap: 'No going back', a ticking timebomb and a mega buyout
8-7
Major F1 shakeup teased as 34-race calendar ‘expected’ for 2027
8-7
Max Verstappen to Mercedes and the mega buyout that helps Toto Wolff make it happen
8-7
Why a Max Verstappen gap year is now back on the F1 silly season table
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Start times, schedule and how to watch live Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026: Start times, schedule and how to watch live

1 hour ago
Decoding Newey: 'Difficult to work with', 'seriously demanding' and F1's greatest genius F1 News & Gossip

Decoding Newey: 'Difficult to work with', 'seriously demanding' and F1's greatest genius

Yesterday 17:30
F1 insider believes there's no going back for Max Verstappen after 'breach of trust' at Red Bull Max Verstappen

F1 insider believes there's no going back for Max Verstappen after 'breach of trust' at Red Bull

Yesterday 14:59
Max Verstappen vs Red Bull and the ticking timebomb that threatens a messy divorce Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen vs Red Bull and the ticking timebomb that threatens a messy divorce

Yesterday 11:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x