Lando Norris' epic £100,000 spend up after F1 title win

The money that Lando Norris spent on his epic party after winning the F1 drivers' championship has been revealed.

Norris finished third at last weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to end up claiming title success by just two points over four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

And what followed were some emotional celebrations on the grid with father Adam Norris, mother Cisca Wauman and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro, before a party in Abu Dhabi from which plenty of social media videos circulated.

Doing the rounds was a clip of Norris belting out Sweet Caroline to a crowd of onlookers, who all immortalised the moment behind the screens of their smartphones.

The obligatory We Are the Champions was also sung at high volume, although these wild celebrations were still not a match for Toto Wolff’s divebomb into the crowd in 2021.

Now, it has been revealed by Corriere dello Sport that Norris' final bar tab, which was paid for by him, was €114,000 (£100,000).

The Brit certainly enjoyed himself, taking to Instagram last week to reveal that he had a hangover from the partying, writing in his caption: "Lifetime of work went into this hangover."

The 2026 title race is set to be thrilling, with new regulations sweeping into the sport which may just see Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin be able to more regularly compete for race wins.

On top of this, Norris and Oscar Piastri will resume their battle, and could be fighting each other for another title, with 2025 challenger and four-time champion Max Verstappen never too far away.

Norris will be off enjoying himself now after a long year and a long victory tour over the past week which incorporated both Uzbekistan for the FIA prize giving gala and Woking for a celebration with the wider McLaren team.

And then it will be back to business as early as January, as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts a three-day pre-season testing event, the first of three events of its kind.

