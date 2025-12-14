Lando Norris' epic £100,000 spend up after F1 title win
Lando Norris' epic £100,000 spend up after F1 title win
The money that Lando Norris spent on his epic party after winning the F1 drivers' championship has been revealed.
Norris finished third at last weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to end up claiming title success by just two points over four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
And what followed were some emotional celebrations on the grid with father Adam Norris, mother Cisca Wauman and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro, before a party in Abu Dhabi from which plenty of social media videos circulated.
Doing the rounds was a clip of Norris belting out Sweet Caroline to a crowd of onlookers, who all immortalised the moment behind the screens of their smartphones.
The obligatory We Are the Champions was also sung at high volume, although these wild celebrations were still not a match for Toto Wolff’s divebomb into the crowd in 2021.
Now, it has been revealed by Corriere dello Sport that Norris' final bar tab, which was paid for by him, was €114,000 (£100,000).
The Brit certainly enjoyed himself, taking to Instagram last week to reveal that he had a hangover from the partying, writing in his caption: "Lifetime of work went into this hangover."
Will Norris retain the title in 2026?
The 2026 title race is set to be thrilling, with new regulations sweeping into the sport which may just see Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin be able to more regularly compete for race wins.
On top of this, Norris and Oscar Piastri will resume their battle, and could be fighting each other for another title, with 2025 challenger and four-time champion Max Verstappen never too far away.
Norris will be off enjoying himself now after a long year and a long victory tour over the past week which incorporated both Uzbekistan for the FIA prize giving gala and Woking for a celebration with the wider McLaren team.
And then it will be back to business as early as January, as the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts a three-day pre-season testing event, the first of three events of its kind.
READ MORE: Lando Norris regrets 'stupid things' said about Lewis Hamilton
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen REJECTS living in England as key F1 move ruled out
- 40 minutes ago
Lando Norris set to be given Lewis Hamilton approved SUPERCAR after F1 title win
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff admits being an 'idiot' in praise of Kimi Antonelli
- 2 hours ago
Lando Norris' epic £100,000 spend up after F1 title win
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton's private talks revealed as Ferrari 2026 problem emerges
- 3 hours ago
Helmut Marko claims not sacking Christian Horner sooner cost Max Verstappen F1 title
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december
F1 Race Today: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 6 december
F1 News Today: McLaren DISQUALIFIED as statement issued on team principal sacking reports
- 24 november