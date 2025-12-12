Lando Norris has backtracked on comments he made regarding fellow F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The newly-crowned champion has previously been critical of his compatriot, and was less than impressed when Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher and won his seventh world title in 2020.

“He's in a car which should win every race, basically. He has to beat one or two other drivers, that's it," Norris said at the time.

Following his maiden title win in Abu Dhabi, Norris has expressed regret at his comments against Hamilton and reflected with a newfound maturity to the media.

“I know at times I say some stupid things, and I say some things about Max, or I might have said some things at times in the past that everyone talks about, about Lewis,” he said.

“Some things I regret and I wish I could take back and never have come out my mouth."

Me too Lando. Me too.

Norris gushes over F1 rivals

Norris even extended his racing respect to team-mate Oscar Piastri who, after a stellar start to the season, lost ground to the Brit from Baku onwards and finished the season third in the standings.

"I honestly believe I give more respect to anyone else than anyone else. I give more respect to Oscar. I give more respect to Max," Norris continued.

"I try and give as much respect as I can to Lewis — he’s a seven-time world champion. He’s the best driver, you compare him to Schumacher, the best driver that’s ever been in Formula 1.

“I’m not even close to that. I might never be. I dream of those kind of things. I dreamed of today, and I’ve managed to achieve one of seven, comparing to him.

“And do I regret some of the comments I might have said in cooldown rooms or whatever it is? Yes. But a lot of those are in the heat of the moment. And by the time I’ve said it, I’ve gone, “Why the hell did I just say that?”

"So, I try and be as genuine as I can. I try and always speak the truth. I never try and give you guys false understandings of things."

F1 HEADLINES: Norris disobeys team orders as champion snaps back

Related