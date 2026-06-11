close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell smile ahead of the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari are 'one million times better'

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell smile ahead of the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari are 'one million times better'

Lewis Hamilton has had a successful run of weekends with Ferrari

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has decreed his 2026 season with Ferrari to be a 'million times' better than the year prior - which isn't hard to beat, when you think about.

At the end of the 2025 season, there were question marks over whether Hamilton had the mettle to race another year with Ferrari after a disastrous start to his highly-anticipated maiden campaign.

Not a single grand prix podium came Hamilton's way, and doubt even crept into his own mind, delivering a series of tense post-race interviews where he claimed he wasn't fast anymore.

The 2025 nightmare could be put down to a variety of factors for Hamilton; from the ground effect cars that never suited his driving style to focused development on 2026 and even his own teething issues at Ferrari when it came to his background team.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm schedule hearing

Hamilton praises Vasseur and Ferrari

In 2026, however, we're catching glimmers of the Hamilton of old, achieving his first grand prix podium with Ferrari in China, before claiming back-to-back second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco.

Thanks to George Russell's shocking misfortune in both of those rounds, Hamilton finds himself second in the championship - albeit 66 points behind Kimi Antonelli - and ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

But Hamilton's refusing to focus on all of that. Instead, he's highlighted how the team has rebuilt and the internal work they have undertaken to return Ferrari to the top.

Speaking to the media at the Monaco Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed what exactly had changed at the team to see such a swing in improvement from last year.

"I came to a team that has everything it needs to succeed, but it is just putting the pieces of the puzzle in the right place, and I've been 100 per cent committed to getting to that point," Hamilton explained.

"Fred [Vasseur] has been great when working with me and helping engineers, with the set-up being one million times better than it was last year, and I'm starting to see the fruits of driving the car last year, and I asked for certain things, and we have those today, for example, the suspension.

"So it is great to work with everyone to move the ship and steer it in the right direction, but there is still a way to go."

READ MORE: Hamilton drops Kim Kardashian photo as fans swoon: 'Holy hard launch'

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc admits bursting into tears - 'I couldn't hold back'

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc admits bursting into tears - 'I couldn't hold back'

  • Today 14:55
Why leaving Ferrari would ruin Leclerc's chances of an F1 title

Why leaving Ferrari would ruin Leclerc's chances of an F1 title

  • Today 13:02
Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Ferrari announce Lewis Hamilton replacement at Barcelona Grand Prix

  • Today 08:05
Charles Leclerc gives Lewis Hamilton the DNF curse ahead of Barcelona Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc gives Lewis Hamilton the DNF curse ahead of Barcelona Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:56
F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA make major announcement

F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA make major announcement

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen spotted with Red Bull chiefs days after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

Max Verstappen spotted with Red Bull chiefs days after Monaco Grand Prix disaster

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

18:16
F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA make major announcement
17:55
Max Verstappen spotted with Red Bull chiefs days after Monaco Grand Prix disaster
16:54
Engine changes and shorter races - F1 will look very different next year
15:56
F1 team launch World Cup livery for Barcelona Grand Prix
15:15
Alpine win FIA review as Monaco Grand Prix result hangs in the balance
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari are 'one million times better' Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari are 'one million times better'

34 minutes ago
Alpine win FIA review as Monaco Grand Prix result hangs in the balance Latest F1 News

Alpine win FIA review as Monaco Grand Prix result hangs in the balance

Today 15:15
Beloved Sky F1 pundit to return at Barcelona Grand Prix after bout with illness Barcelona Grand Prix

Beloved Sky F1 pundit to return at Barcelona Grand Prix after bout with illness

Yesterday 21:58
F1 Crashgate scandal is heading for the Supreme Court in dramatic new development Latest F1 News

F1 Crashgate scandal is heading for the Supreme Court in dramatic new development

Yesterday 20:54
Ontdek het op Google Play
x