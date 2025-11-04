Lewis Hamilton’s F1 decline ‘horrible to watch’ as Ferrari misery deepens

Ex-FIA steward and F1 driver Johnny Herbert has admitted that it is 'horrible to watch' Lewis Hamilton's decline at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has gone 20 races without a podium at Ferrari, despite coming close to the accolade at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton delivered one of his best qualifying performances of the season to secure third on the grid, but a lap six battle with Max Verstappen undid all of the champion's hard work.

As the pair went wheel-to-wheel at Turn 4, Hamilton left the track and emerged back ahead of Verstappen which the stewards looked unfavourably upon, and slammed the Brit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.

Hamilton served his penalty during his first pit stop, but could not return back into podium contention and instead finished the Mexican GP in a disappointing eighth.

Has this been Hamilton's worst season?

Speaking after the Mexican GP to AdventureGamers, former FIA steward and F1 driver Herbert discussed Hamilton's performance in Mexico City alongside his ongoing struggles.

“A mixed bag. It was good to see Lewis race with Max. I thought that was a great piece of racing. There was a little bit of wheel-banging, but that was the way racing should be. It was a late dive up the inside. Lewis probably wasn't expecting it," Herbert explained.

“It was another frustrating weekend for him. It was a better qualifying. He seemed to be happier with the qualifying performance. But then in the race it didn't quite materialise. It just didn't click for him. It just seems to be an ongoing thing. It’s horrible to watch."

Meanwhile, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc secured his seventh podium finish of the 2025 season and left Mexico with second place.

“It’s an ongoing saga for him where Charles is still being very consistent and getting the job done. Lewis did say he was more comfortable with the car," Herbert continued.

“So, let's see if there is progress in the remaining races. They want that. All Lewis fans will want that at the same time. It hasn't yet materialised.”

