FIA announce severe Lewis Hamilton PENALTY after Max Verstappen incident at Mexican GP
The FIA have announced a severe penalty for Lewis Hamilton at the Mexican Grand Prix after an incident involving fellow F1 champion Max Verstappen.
Chaos ensued during the opening stages of the Mexican GP, where Hamilton, Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris went four wide into Turn 1, with the Dutchman going deep and cutting the corner.
Hamilton was awarded a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 4, after a battle with Max Verstappen.
Verstappen attempted a lunge on Hamilton at Turn 1 but cut the corner at Turn 2 and did not give third place back to the 40-year-old, with Hamilton then going off at Turn 4.
The Brit remained in third, while Verstappen dropped down to fifth and behind Ollie Bearman in the early chaos of the Mexican GP.
Nightmare Mexican GP for Hamilton
When Hamilton was told about the penalty by Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami, the champion became frustrated.
"We have a 10-second time penalty for the incident at Turn Four with Verstappen. We don't agree," Adami said.
Hamilton replied: "That's such **** man. The grip is so small there, the grip there is so low."
The Brit then pitted on lap 24, where his Ferrari crew were forced to pause for 10 seconds to serve his penalty and then put on a set of mediums.
After Hamilton looked certain for his first podium finish with Ferrari, Hamilton emerged in 14th and crucially behind Oscar Piastri after his pit stop.
Meanwhile, Verstappen avoided any penalty for his incidents with Hamilton on lap one and lap six.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP
