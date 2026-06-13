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Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop

F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Barcelona Grand Prix FP3 times and positions

Here are all the times from the final hour of practice in Spain

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Mercedes F1 star George Russell topped the timesheets during FP3 at the Barcelona Grand Prix this weekend as Kimi Antonelli struggled with traffic on track.

After seven full-time drivers including Antonelli stepped aside to hand their machinery over to rookies for during FP1 on Friday, all 22 stars of the grid returned to the track to get valuable track time in ahead of Saturday's qualifying.

Russell took the opportunity to make a statement in the final hour of practice having lost P2 in the drivers' championship to Lewis Hamilton last time out in Monaco.

The 28-year-old is in desperate need of a win this weekend to bring the fight to Antonelli for the 2026 drivers' title and so far in Barcelona, the Brit has had the edge over Antonelli.

The 19-year-old was audibly rattled by traffic on track during FP3 complaining over team radio to race engineer Bono before the FIA noted him for driving erratically. The stewards will investigate the incident after the session.

Antonelli finished the session down in P7 with Oscar Piastri once again showing McLaren may have potential this weekend after finishing second-fastest.

Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Hamilton rounded out the top five in FP3 which was briefly red-flagged thanks to Valtteri Bottas crashing out on the exit of Turn 11 with just over 25 minutes to go having found the gravel in what was the latest wobble in a difficult maiden year for the Finn with new squad Cadillac.

Bottas took to team radio to say he’d lost his brake pedal completely prior to the incident.

READ MORE: Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Barcelona Grand Prix FP3 times

Barcelona Grand Prix FP3 Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedes1:15.679
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.214
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.243
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.246
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.702
6Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.755
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.821
8Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.005
9Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.282
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1.341
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.348
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.645
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.904
14Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.946
15Carlos SainzWilliams+2.051
16Esteban OconHaas+2.361
17Oliver BearmanHaas+2.712
18Alex AlbonWilliams+2.733
19Sergio PerezCadillac+3.012
20Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+3.817
21Valtteri BottasCadillac+4.283
22Lance StrollAston Martin+4.424

Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, qualifying for the Barcelona GP will take place on Saturday, June 13 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.

F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix result could change again as Mercedes call in the lawyers

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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