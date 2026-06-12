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Fernando Alonso in Shanghai

Fernando Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso in Shanghai — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Alonso made a shocking declaration in Barcelona

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso delivered the shocking declaration that this year's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will probably be his 'last race' at the circuit.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was the home of the Spanish Grand Prix from 1991 until last year, with the all new Madrid street circuit taking over as the official home of F1's race in Spain.

In 2026, it was announced that the Barcelona circuit had signed a new deal with F1 which will see the venue alternate on the calendar. There will be no Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix next year, but it will return in 2028, 2030 and 2032.

Track ambassador Alonso doesn't think he'll be at the circuit in 2028, however, and made the shocking declaration on Thursday that this year's race will likely be his last.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Vasseur

Alonso retirement for 2028?

Speaking in the drivers' press conference ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Alonso was asked if he had a message to the legions of fans who flocked to see him race.

He then responded with the bombshell claim: “It’s going to be a special weekend. Probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1.

"I want to say thanks to everyone. I will try to enjoy the weekend, I will not be competitive and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying. In the race hopefully yes, not at the pace we want.

“I still want everyone to enjoy the weekend and it’s always a celebration when they come to Barcelona.

"I think this is my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix. All of them have been magical and this last has to be magical as well.”

READ MORE: New Max Verstappen contract clause revealed with Russell in danger at Mercedes

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F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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