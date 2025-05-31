Why is the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid for 2026?

Formula 1 is set to undergo major changes next season as 2026 welcomes new tracks and of course, the regulations overhaul.

The 24-race calendar is constantly under review by F1 and with multiple countries either planning or in the middle of a competitive bid, a circuit's future in the lineup is never certain.

As the sport returns to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, the question of whether the track will remain on the calendar next year or not is understandably coming up in conversation among fans and pundits alike.

Speaking ahead of FP1 in Barcelona on Friday, the Sky Sports commentary team of Anthony Davidson, Rachel Brookes and Nico Rosberg discussed the future of the event, stating that they believed it would remain on the calendar next year.

So why is the Spanish Grand Prix being held in Madrid next year?

Whilst Barcelona's future may be in jeopardy, the popularity of the Spanish GP continues to rise and next year, will be given a new lease of life as it calls Madrid home for the first time.

In 2024, F1 officially announced that Madrid would host the Spanish GP from 2026 until at least 2035 when the first long-term deal is set to expire.

The Spanish capital's IFEMA exhibition centre is now home to a new 5.47km circuit which includes 20 corners and has a projected qualifying lap time of 1 minute 32 seconds.

Approximately 110,000 fans a day are expected to fill the grandstands from next year, slightly less than Barcelona boasts, but what F1's new location in Madrid does offer is accessibility.

The track is situated five minutes from the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez airport, and will therefore be walkable for a lot of fans or only a short commute away thanks to the city's public transport system, aligning with F1's pledge to become a net-zero carbon sport by 2030.

As things stand, the F1 grid consists of two Spanish stars, two-time champion Fernando Alonso and ambassador for the event, Carlos Sainz.

The duo have played a vital role in boosting the sport's popularity in Spain, with Sainz even stating that he believed Madrid's unique track could be the best on next year's calendar.

What will happen to the F1 race in Barcelona in 2026?

As F1 welcomes Madrid to the order could we have to say goodbye to Barcelona?

Well, the answer for now is no, not just yet.

In fact why not hear it from F1's CEO himself, Stefano Domenicali, who spoke on the future of the track following the announcement of Madrid's entry.

"The fact we are in Madrid is not excluding the fact we could stay in Barcelona for the future,"

"Looking ahead, there are discussions in place to see if we can really extend our collaboration with Barcelona, with whom we have a very good relationship, for the future," Domenicali said.

Whilst no official decision has been confirmed it has been proposed that Spain could host two races in a similar format to the Emilia-Romagna GP which takes place at Imola and the Italian Grand Prix, hosted at Monza.

Barcelona's contract runs until 2026 and is expected to return next year, although until F1 release the official calendar for next season, it is unclear what the event will be billed as.

What has been confirmed is Madrid's place on the calendar, with tickets for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix at the new location on sale already.

