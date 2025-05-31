A legendary paddock figure has opened up on not being able to work with Lewis Hamilton as one of his biggest regrets.

Nico Rosberg admits taking F1 race PILL with astonishing result

Nico Rosberg has opened up on the details of a pill he swallowed ahead of a Formula 1 drive during his career.

Spanish Grand Prix protest planned as F1 track faces major opposition

A protest against the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix - which will take place in Madrid next year - has been planned by several groups whose aim is to stop the construction of the new Formula 1 circuit.

FIA announce punishment for bizarre trouser-related infraction

The FIA have announced a punishment for an unusual infringement at the Spanish Grand Prix this week.

Max Verstappen reveals animal terror as cat derails race

GPFans writer Sheona Mountford has given Max Verstappen some top tips... and left us in the office stunned at one of her life revelations.

