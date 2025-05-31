F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton partnership regret as FIA announce bizarre dress-code punishment
A legendary paddock figure has opened up on not being able to work with Lewis Hamilton as one of his biggest regrets.
Nico Rosberg admits taking F1 race PILL with astonishing result
Nico Rosberg has opened up on the details of a pill he swallowed ahead of a Formula 1 drive during his career.
Spanish Grand Prix protest planned as F1 track faces major opposition
A protest against the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix - which will take place in Madrid next year - has been planned by several groups whose aim is to stop the construction of the new Formula 1 circuit.
FIA announce punishment for bizarre trouser-related infraction
The FIA have announced a punishment for an unusual infringement at the Spanish Grand Prix this week.
Max Verstappen reveals animal terror as cat derails race
GPFans writer Sheona Mountford has given Max Verstappen some top tips... and left us in the office stunned at one of her life revelations.
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix FREE
- 57 minutes ago
Christian Horner admits Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull future doubts
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton partnership regret as FIA announce bizarre dress-code punishment
- 3 hours ago
Ricciardo back on track as McLaren starlet faces ban - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:43
FIA announce punishment for bizarre trouser-related infraction
- Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo makes 'SCARY' track return
- Yesterday 21:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul