F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat

McLaren locked out the front row at the Spanish Grand Prix as arguably their most dominant weekend of the season continues.

Oscar Piastri knocked Lando Norris off provisional pole by more than two tenths of a second with an absolutely mighty lap at the death, as the pair continue to duel for the drivers' title.

Max Verstappen was beaten by more than quarter of a second by Piastri in every part of the session, but team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was the headline-maker on Saturday afternoon, setting the slowest time of the session to qualify 20th and last.

Lewis Hamilton struggled with his Ferrari early on after some issues in free practice, struggling through in 11th in Q1 before picking up the pace in Q2 to edge ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, putting eventually putting himself fifth on the grid, outqualifying his team-mate for just the second time in grand prix qualifying this year.

Franco Colapinto caused an almighty traffic jam in the pitlane with just a few minutes left of Q1, his car unable to pull away and leaving him stationary at the head of a large queue.

The Argentine was unable to set a final lap time, ending up parked at the pit exit, sending him out of the session early.

F1 Qualifying Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:11.546
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.209s
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.302s
4George RussellMercedes+0.302s
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.499s
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.565s
7Charles LeclercFerrari+0.585s
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+0.653s
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.706s
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.738s
11Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q2
12Gabriel BortoletoSauberOUT IN Q2
13Liam LawsonRacing BullsOUT IN Q2
14Lance StrollAston MartinOUT IN Q2
15Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
16Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
17Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
18Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q1
19Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q1
20Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 Standings

