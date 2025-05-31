F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton lands major blow as McLaren star suffers shocking defeat
McLaren locked out the front row at the Spanish Grand Prix as arguably their most dominant weekend of the season continues.
Oscar Piastri knocked Lando Norris off provisional pole by more than two tenths of a second with an absolutely mighty lap at the death, as the pair continue to duel for the drivers' title.
Max Verstappen was beaten by more than quarter of a second by Piastri in every part of the session, but team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was the headline-maker on Saturday afternoon, setting the slowest time of the session to qualify 20th and last.
Lewis Hamilton struggled with his Ferrari early on after some issues in free practice, struggling through in 11th in Q1 before picking up the pace in Q2 to edge ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc, putting eventually putting himself fifth on the grid, outqualifying his team-mate for just the second time in grand prix qualifying this year.
Franco Colapinto caused an almighty traffic jam in the pitlane with just a few minutes left of Q1, his car unable to pull away and leaving him stationary at the head of a large queue.
The Argentine was unable to set a final lap time, ending up parked at the pit exit, sending him out of the session early.
F1 Qualifying Results: Spanish Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:11.546
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.209s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.302s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.302s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.499s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.565s
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.585s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.653s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.706s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.738s
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul