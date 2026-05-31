F1 boss ready to pounce as Max Verstappen Mercedes interest threatens driver axe
F1 boss ready to pounce as Max Verstappen Mercedes interest threatens driver axe
Max Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull
Alpine boss Flavio Briatore isn’t ruling out a scenario where Mercedes sign four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.
Briatore has hinted at the possibility of his Alpine team being able to swoop and land a 'Mercedes driver' in the future, should Verstappen eventually end up with the Brackley outfit.
Currently, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are the drivers sporting the Silver Arrows. Both have contracts keeping them at Mercedes through to the end of 2026.
Although Toto Wolff recently expressed satisfaction with his duo, the potential for Verstappen to move to the team should he opt to exit Red Bull is well known.
It’s been reported that under his Red Bull Racing contract - which runs until 2028 - the Dutch driver could leave during the summer break if he isn’t in the top two of the championship. Verstappen is currently in seventh place.
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At Alpine, Briatore currently works with Franco Colapinto, who achieved his best finish (sixth place) in Canada, alongside regular Pierre Gasly.
While the Italian is pleased with the pair, he wants to keep all future options open, especially regarding Mercedes, and if there's one thing to note about Briatore, it's that by his own admission, he still 'enjoys firing people'.
The Alpine executive advisor told The Race: "We don't know what is going to happen with Mercedes. We don't know if Mercedes will pick up Max, or whatever. So let's see what we have in the house before we proceed."
Briatore recently shared how the once struggling Colapinto has impressed him recently by picking up his form, telling media: "Franco, honestly, I believe he has the talent to be one of the top drivers.
"In Canada he's done a super job. On Friday he did not do FP1 because he had a problem with the battery.
"Then he jumped in the car, qualified and got in the top 10. Stuff like this is not usual, not for a driver doing stuff like that.
"For the moment, we have Gasly and we have Colapinto. For 2027, we have Gasly because we signed with him long term, and then we see.
"I hope that Franco is doing a very good job from now until the end of the season to continue."
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