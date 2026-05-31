Fernando Alonso dazzles Monaco ahead of Grand Prix with rare multi-million Porsche

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso was recently spotted ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix cruising through the streets of the principality in an ultra-rare sports car.

Alonso lives in Monaco, and is well known to have a stunning car collection, recently purchasing a one-of-a-kind Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde for around $10million.

But ahead of next weekend's Monaco GP, Alonso has caught the eye of locals and fans on social media in a different vehicle.

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The F1 ace was behind the wheel of a silver Porsche 918 Spyder, and photos of the Spaniard in this striking machine are currently doing the rounds online.

The Aston Martin driver could be seen enjoying some downtime with his personal car collection, driving around what will be the iconic Fairmont Hairpin next weekend.

READ MORE: F1 is killing itself as Monaco Grand Prix change highlights huge problem

Alonso shows off impressive hybrid hypercar

The Porsche 918 Spyder in which Alonso was seen in is one of only 918 ever produced.

This exclusive hybrid hypercar is powered by a mid-mounted 4.6-litre V8 engine that churns out 608 horsepower, with two electric motors adding over 285 horsepower for a combined output of 887.

With a maximum torque of 1,280 Nm, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and hit an eyewatering top speed of 345 km/h.

It's thought to have cost Alonso around €3million.

?️ Fernando Alonso, con su Porsche 918 spyder por las calles de Mónaco



? Valorado entre 1,8 y 3 millones de euros, y limitado a 918 unidades, fue el primer coche de producción en bajar de los 7 minutos en el Nordschleife.#F1 pic.twitter.com/BBN9owOVjN — Fórmula Directa (@FormulaDirecta) May 29, 2026

The streets of Monaco are already being built up for next weekend's first European grand prix of the season, where the Spaniard will swap his Porsche for the AMR26.

Aston Martin's 2026 challenger has been far from perfect this season, with new power unit providers Honda teaming up with Adrian Newey to troubleshoot a whole host of issues related to the engine and the chassis.

Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll will take to the Monegasque street circuit hoping to improve further upon their so far point-less campaign, which has put them at the bottom of the constructors' championship alongside newcomers Cadillac.

When is the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix has a new date and place in the F1 calendar, kicking off on Friday, June 5 and running through to Sunday, June 7 instead of sticking to the slot in late May it has traditionally held.

This year, track action begins on Friday with two practice sessions before FP3 kicks off Saturday's running prior to grand prix qualifying.

The main event at the Monaco GP will then take place next Sunday with lights out scheduled for 3pm local time (CEST) which is 2pm BST, 9am EDT and 6am PDT.

READ MORE: FIA rule change introduced 'to close Mercedes loophole' after F1 domination

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