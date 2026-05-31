Monaco begins major F1 overhaul ahead of Grand Prix weekend
Monaco begins major F1 overhaul ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The Monaco Grand Prix takes place next weekend
The massive transformation of Monaco has begun ahead of next weekend's iconic F1 Grand Prix race in the tiny principality.
The Monaco Grand Prix has been on the F1 calendar consistently since 1955, but made its debut appearance in the first ever season of the sport back in 1950, making it the longest-running race that is still going strong today. The first edition of the race took place way back in 1929.
The track also signed a contract extension last year, meaning it will remain on the calendar until at least the 2035 season.
It is one of the most iconic motor races in the world, with the cars racing around normally public roads, right on the harbour front next to the multi-millionaires' yachts.
Many F1 drivers choose to live in Monaco, meaning they drive the streets of the principality all year round, but when Grand Prix weekend arrives things are very different.
Up go the barriers which make the track one of the narrowest and most tricky to navigate on the entire F1 calendar. But the work to transform Monaco is much more extensive than that, with masses of F1 infrastructure needing to be put in place for the teams, including their lavish motorhomes and hospitality suites.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes clear path for Horner as Monaco GP change confirmed
Monaco Grand Prix preparations in 2026
Now, the Automobile Club de Monaco have shared an update on X detailing how the preparations for the race weekend are going, with it clear that some of the temporary infrastructure is already up.
They shared photos of how the principality is looking in the sun, with a caption that read: "First European round of the season, the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026 will also be the first chance to discover the teams' motorhomes this year!"
"The facilities are gradually taking shape in the paddock."
There are a couple of changes being made ahead of the 2026 Monaco GP compared to the first five grands prix of the season.
Straight mode will not be in use for safety reasons around the circuit, while maximum battery deployment has also been reduced, with the FIA changing the speed at which drivers can utilise the extra deployment.
READ MORE: FIA rule change introduced 'to close Mercedes loophole' after F1 domination
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Mercedes clear path for Christian Horner as Monaco Grand Prix change confirmed
- Today 07:59
Montoya in Brundle beef, Newey's incredible act and horny fish McLaren chaos - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:20
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Oscar Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest
Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP
Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
Mercedes battling 'unusual' George Russell issue that will last months
Latest News
Monaco begins major F1 overhaul ahead of Grand Prix weekend
- 12 minutes ago
F1 rivals George Russell and Kimi Antonelli given ‘shut the f*** up’ Mercedes warning
- 1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest
- 2 hours ago
Jaw-dropping 368km/h speed record broken at Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
- Today 09:57
Mercedes battling 'unusual' George Russell issue that will last months
- Today 08:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may