The massive transformation of Monaco has begun ahead of next weekend's iconic F1 Grand Prix race in the tiny principality.

The Monaco Grand Prix has been on the F1 calendar consistently since 1955, but made its debut appearance in the first ever season of the sport back in 1950, making it the longest-running race that is still going strong today. The first edition of the race took place way back in 1929.

The track also signed a contract extension last year, meaning it will remain on the calendar until at least the 2035 season.

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It is one of the most iconic motor races in the world, with the cars racing around normally public roads, right on the harbour front next to the multi-millionaires' yachts.

Many F1 drivers choose to live in Monaco, meaning they drive the streets of the principality all year round, but when Grand Prix weekend arrives things are very different.

Up go the barriers which make the track one of the narrowest and most tricky to navigate on the entire F1 calendar. But the work to transform Monaco is much more extensive than that, with masses of F1 infrastructure needing to be put in place for the teams, including their lavish motorhomes and hospitality suites.

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Monaco Grand Prix preparations in 2026

Now, the Automobile Club de Monaco have shared an update on X detailing how the preparations for the race weekend are going, with it clear that some of the temporary infrastructure is already up.

They shared photos of how the principality is looking in the sun, with a caption that read: "First European round of the season, the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco 2026 will also be the first chance to discover the teams' motorhomes this year!"

"The facilities are gradually taking shape in the paddock."

There are a couple of changes being made ahead of the 2026 Monaco GP compared to the first five grands prix of the season.

Straight mode will not be in use for safety reasons around the circuit, while maximum battery deployment has also been reduced, with the FIA changing the speed at which drivers can utilise the extra deployment.

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