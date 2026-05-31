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mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo

Mohammed Ben Sulayem proposes removal of FIA presidency term limits

mohammed ben sulayem looking serious with sunglasses on in front of dark blue background and white FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

Mohammed Ben Sulayem proposes removal of FIA presidency term limits

How long could Ben Sulayem's FIA presidency last?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has put forward a proposal to members calling for the removal of maximum terms in office.

Ben Sulayem is almost sixth months into his second term as president of F1's governing body having initially been elected in 2021, but there is currently a maximum number of three terms that can be served by one president.

That means one president can only be in office for a maximum of 12 years, which would take Ben Sulayem up to 2033, if he is re-elected again next time around.

Ben Sulayem was given another four years in office late last year, when a quirk in the election process meant he was the only candidate able to stand. He unsurprisingly received 91.5 per cent of all votes after running unopposed.

Now, the Emirati is trying to tweak rules in the FIA constitution in order to scrap maximum terms for presidents.

Ben Sulayem's predecessor Jean Todt put the three-term limit in place, and he was FIA president between 2009-2021, re-elected on two occasions.

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Will maximum FIA presidential terms be scrapped?

Ben Sulauyem's proposal will be discussed and voted on at next month's FIA General Assembly, and it is expected to be passed by members.

As per BBC Sport, an FIA spokesperson said: "A proposal has been put forward to establish a consistent approach to tenure across all FIA bodies, similar to what currently exists for the world councils and the senate.

"The proposal is subject to approval by the World Councils and by the General Assembly. FIA bodies retain full authority to democratically elect officeholders."

Last year's elections are currently the subject of legal action from Laura Villars, who ran as a candidate before being told she could not go up against Ben Sulayem because of a quirk in the rules.

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