FIA presidential candidate takes legal action against F1's governing body

One of the candidates in the FIA's upcoming presidential election has launched a legal action against F1's governing body.

Swiss racing star Laura Villars is one of the three candidates to have put their name forward to try and challenge Mohammed Ben Sulayem's presidency, when the FIA elections take place later this year.

However, a quirk of the process means that Ben Sulayem may be set to stand unopposed, with none of the challengers matching the criteria to be able to contest the election.

Presidential candidates must have a list of prospective vice-presidents for sport ready, which must be selected from each of the FIA's six regions, and from a list of candidates eligible to sit on the FIA world motorsport council.

However, this year's world council list contains just one viable candidate from South America, Fabiana Ecclestone, who has already voiced her support for Ben Sulayem and is part of his bid to be re-elected.

That means that no other candidate can name a potential vice-president for sport from South America, which means no-one else can enter the election.

Villars has launched a legal proceeding aiming to suspend the FIA presidential election, currently due for December 12, in order to further discuss this quirk in the election rules.

The legal summons includes a court date in a Paris court of November 10, and this is when the decision will be made whether or not to suspend the process.

Villars 'protecting' the FIA

Following the announcement of legal action, Villars told BBC Sport: "This procedure aims to ensure that the FIA's upcoming presidential election, currently set for 12 December 2025, complies with the organisation's own statutes and with fundamental democratic principles.

"The legal action is grounded on Article 1.3 of the FIA statutes, which commits the FIA to 'respect the highest standards of governance, transparency and democracy', and on the fact that the FIA is a French-law association headquartered in Paris, thus subject to French jurisdiction.

"This step is neither hostile nor political - it is a responsible and constructive initiative to safeguard transparency, ethics and pluralism within global motorsport governance.

"As I have stated publicly, I am not acting against the FIA. I am acting to protect it. Democracy is not a threat to the FIA; it is its strength."

GPFans have contacted the FIA for a response on the matter.

As well as Ben Sulayem and Villars, American Tim Mayer and Belgian journalist Virginie Philippot were due to contest the FIA presidential election.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton blasts FIA decisions as Wolff reveals row with Mercedes chief

READ MORE: Felipe Massa has 'real prospect of succeeding on all grounds' in Lewis Hamilton F1 title trial

Related