Lewis Hamilton has revealed he feels 'very let down' by the FIA following the penalty decisions made by the stewards across the Mexican Grand Prix.

Despite incidents of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton all cutting corners during battles for positions at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit, only the seven-time world champion was penalised during the race (outside of Carlos Sainz.)

Now Hamilton has hit out at alleged double standards from F1's governing body following his race damaging 10-second penalty.

Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026

Aston Martin F1 team have confirmed a change to their driver pool for 2026 after an announcement that one driver would be heading to an alternative racing series.

2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich has been the team's reserve driver since the 2022 season, and has taken part in eight FP1 sessions since then, including two in 2025.

But his path to F1 was seemingly blocked by the stable driver partnership of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, who are both set to continue with the Silverstone-based team until at least the end of next season.

Drugovich has now opted to make the move to Formula E, where he will race with Andretti for Season 12, and Aston Martin have now confirmed that Jak Crawford will become their new F1 reserve driver instead.

Toto Wolff reveals F1 row with Mercedes chief over the Daily Mail and coffee cups

Toto Wolff has lifted the lid on a row he had with a Mercedes chief shortly after arriving at the team in 2013.

Before becoming the team boss that would fire them to domination on all fronts between 2014 and 2020, Wolff recalled being less than impressed with 'shop front' after arriving a lobby in a team building.

So rattled was Wolff he took up the issue with team boss at the time Ross Brawn - and the two didn't see eye-to-eye.

Alpine 2026 driver lineup decision 'already made'

Alpine have reportedly already made their choice on which driver will be Pierre Gasly's team-mate next season.

While the Frenchman has long since been locked in at the team, the second driver at Alpine has been less obvious.

Jack Doohan lasted just six races this term before being replaced by Franco Colapinto who has yet to score a point since stepping into the team.

With neither driver having impressed, Mick Schumacher has also been a contender and reports suggest Alpine have now made a choice on which of the three will get the nod for 2026.

Fernando Alonso savagely mocks F1 rivals in a way only he can

Fernando Alonso proved radio entertainment again in Mexico

Anyone who has been watching F1 for a few weeks, let alone a couple of decades will know Fernando Alonso doesn't pull any punches when it comes to saying what he thinks.

Before Mexico, the most recent of his outbursts saw him compared to British comedy character Victor Meldrew after launching a tirade over the radio at Lewis Hamilton after he failed to pip the British star, who was struggling with brake issues, on track at the Singapore Grand Prix.

But Alonso was back on the tirade in Mexico City, and this time it wasn't just Hamilton in his cross-hairs.

Former F1 boss considering standing for struggling political party

For the vast majority of us, none of us will ever become an F1 team boss or the UK Prime Minister. For Claire Williams, there appears to be a path opening up where she could end up doing both!

Claire used to be in charge of her father Sir Frank's eponymous team up until 2020, and although she was technically a deputy, she was the de-facto boss.

But with F1 now behind her after selling the team, it appears a route into politics is opening up.

