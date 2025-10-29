Fernando Alonso savagely mocks F1 rivals in a way only he can

Following some controversial moments at the Mexican Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso took to team radio to cheekily ask his team if he could cut the corners too.

Alonso's arch nemesis Lewis Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty during the race for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage during a lap six battle with four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

However, during that same move, Verstappen also went off the track at turn three, while both Verstappen and Charles Leclerc cut the corner at turn one on lap one of the race, and avoided a penalty.

Following some pretty heated discussions between teams, drivers and presumably race stewards about certain infringements during the race, Alonso kept his cool and instead opted to poke fun at some of the front runners.

When stuck behind a Williams car on lap 16, Alonso took to tam radio and asked: "I've got a question for race directors, can I cut the turns two and three? To pass like they do? Or I stay on track and do it?"

Alonso's fiery team radio

Ultimately for two-time world champion Alonso, the race in Mexico City was a dismal one, and he had to retire from the grand prix on lap 34 after brake issues.

It was not the first time recently, however, that Alonso has been heard taking issue with Hamilton and other rivals currently challenging further up the grid.

At the Singapore GP, Alonso issued a fiery X-rated rant aimed at Hamilton after the seven-time champion raced the last few laps with brake problems. Hamilton eventually was handed a five-second time penalty which promoted Alonso ahead of the Brit, but the team radio rant led to Hamilton firing back via social media.

Clearly desperate to be fighting with them when new regulations sweep into the sport next year, Alonso is keeping the likes of Verstappen, Leclerc and Hamilton aware that he's still around, even at the age of 44.

