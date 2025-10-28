F1 News Today: Aston Martin found in breach of FIA regulations as team DELAYS key 2026 decision

Aston Martin F1 team has been found to be in a procedural breach of the FIA's cost cap regulations after the governing body completed their review of the 2024 season.

F1 introduced the cost cap in 2021 to help promote parity between teams, as teams with larger budgets could develop ahead of their rivals.

Since 2022, the FIA have published their annual review of compliance to ensure no teams exceed the budget cap - which is set at $135 million until 2025 - with Red Bull the only team to overspend in 2021, by less than five per cent, which is considered a minor breach.

Now, the FIA have published their findings from the 2024 budget cap review, where nine teams were found to be in compliance with the regulations.

Red Bull 'postpone' 2026 driver decision

Red Bull have postponed their 2026 F1 driver lineup decision, which had originally meant to be made after the Mexican Grand Prix.

Eight out of 11 F1 teams have announced their driver pairings for next season, with just Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Alpine the only remaining teams yet to make a decision.

Red Bull have long been deliberating who will drive next to Max Verstappen in 2026, with the team initially expected to come to a decision after last weekend’s Mexican GP.

However, Red Bull have been so focused on Verstappen’s title resurgence, with the champion now within 36 points of Lando Norris, that they have delayed the decision until the end of the season.

Nasty Norris nickname retired by Italian media after Mexican GP masterclass

One Italian publication has suggested that a previous Lando Norris nickname be retired after his Mexican Grand Prix masterclass.

British star Norris set scintillating pace in qualifying at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, finishing over six tenths ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, and started the race on pole.

Norris then blew his rivals away from pole position, winning the race by over 30 seconds, while Piastri could only finish fifth.

Lando Norris was booed at the Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton 'riled up' after 'unnecessary' Riccardo Adami exchange

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 race engineer has been accused of 'riling up' his driver unnecessarily during Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion was given a ten-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage early in the race, scuppering his chances for a first podium in the red of the Scuderia.

Hamilton fumed at the penalty, which he served at a pit stop a little later in the race, with race engineer Riccardo Adami telling him the team didn't agree with the stewards' ruling.

Sergio Perez insists Lewis Hamilton would FAIL at Red Bull

F1 star Sergio Perez has delivered a confident prediction over how a move to Red Bull would pan out for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Perez raced at Red Bull between 2021-2024, where he fulfilled the role of a reliable number two to star driver Max Verstappen.

Whilst the Dutchman secured the drivers' title for every year that the pair were team-mates, Perez managed to go three seasons without finishing outside the top four in the drivers' standings.

Now, he has suggested how Hamilton would fare in a similar position.

Charles Leclerc laughs at Max Verstappen after being saved by Mexican GP safety car

A virtual safety car at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix prompted a gleeful response from Charles Leclerc, who was under pressure from F1 champion Max Verstappen.

Leclerc was involved in the chaotic start to the Mexican GP, where he went four abreast into Turn 1 with Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton for the lead.

Thankfully for the Ferrari star, he emerged from the first corner unscathed and managed to hold onto second position comfortably throughout the majority of the race. During the closing stages of the Mexican GP however, Leclerc began to struggle on his medium tyres, and the Red Bull of Verstappen loomed in his mirrors on the softs.

Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING

Despite a dominant weekend at the Mexican Grand Prix, McLaren F1 star Lando Norris wasn't received well by the crowd, and was booed after his race win on Sunday.

Norris dominated the entire weekend in Mexico, claiming pole position by nearly three tenths of a second ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

An early challenge from Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Turn 1 was easily quashed and Norris led the Mexican GP from lights out to the chequered flag, finishing 30 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor. Now, a reason behind him being booed on the podium has been offered.

Racing Bulls chief claims FOUR drivers are in the hunt for Red Bull F1 seats

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane has claimed there are four drivers in contention for the remaining Red Bull F1 seats.

The championship has now entered its final stages, with just four race weekends left in the year.

As such, time is running out for both Red Bull and their junior squad Racing Bulls to assess who they want in their cars next season.

FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

The FIA have released a statement on the controversial virtual safety car moment during the closing stages of the Mexican Grand Prix, which robbed F1 champion Max Verstappen of a chance of fighting for second place.

Verstappen started the Mexican GP in fifth after a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday, but a long stint on the mediums and a second pit stop from the cars ahead of him allowed the four-time world champion to charge into podium contention.

The Dutchman eventually caught up with Charles Leclerc in second place, and on the penultimate lap was within DRS range of the Ferrari. An abrupt end to the racing came however, when a virtual safety car was deployed on the final lap, originally a yellow flag, after Carlos Sainz came to a standstill and retired in the final sector.

