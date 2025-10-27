The FIA have released a statement on the controversial virtual safety car moment during the closing stages of the Mexican Grand Prix, which robbed F1 champion Max Verstappen of a chance of fighting for second place.

Verstappen started the Mexican GP in fifth after a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday, but a long stint on the mediums and a second pit stop from the cars ahead of him allowed the four-time world champion to charge into podium contention.

The Dutchman eventually caught up with Charles Leclerc in second place, and on the penultimate lap was within DRS range of the Ferrari.

An abrupt end to the racing came however, when a virtual safety car was deployed on the final lap, originally a yellow flag, after Carlos Sainz came to a standstill and retired in the final sector.

The timing of the virtual safety car deprived fans of a last lap duel between Verstappen and Leclerc, which had further ramifications for the title fight. A second-place finish would have moved Verstappen within 33 points and closer to Lando Norris in the standings.

Why was a VSC deployed at the Mexican GP?

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok said in commentary that fans were ‘robbed’ of the battle at the end of the Mexican GP.

After Sunday’s race, an FIA spokesperson released a statement on their decision to deploy a VSC and revealed there were further safety concerns than simply Sainz’s car coming to a standstill.

"Sainz spun and stopped in the runoff area on the outside of Turn 14. His car came to a halt in an exposed position," the spokesperson said.

"The car subsequently began smoking and race control received notifications of fire, making it clear that marshal intervention would be required for recovery.

"As is standard procedure when marshals are deployed to recover a car, the race is neutralised, in this case, a virtual safety car (VSC) was triggered until the car was moved to a safe location behind the barriers. The VSC ended as soon as the car was in a protected position, and the race concluded under green-flag conditions."

Speaking to the media after the race, Verstappen was not too aggrieved by the virtual safety car and accepted it as part of the sport.

"The softs were getting worn and it would have been a nice battle to the end, but that’s fine," he said.

"It happens. Sometimes it works for you and sometimes it works against you with a virtual safety car or a safety car.

"I was getting very excited to battle with Leclerc. We always have good battles."

With four rounds remaining of the 2025 F1 championship, Norris leads Piastri by a single point in the drivers’ standings, while Verstappen himself is 36 points behind the Brit after his third-place finish in Mexico City.

